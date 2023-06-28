Valencia striker Edinson Cavani could reunite with former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are busy making blockbuster signings after the kingdom stepped up efforts to boost its global image and bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Al-Nassr, who started the revolution by snapping up Ronaldo on a free transfer in December, are among those looking to make marquee additions to their squad this summer.

It's worth noting that Al-Nassr have a deal in place to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea. The Morocco international is expected to put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Riyadh-based club, while the Blues will reportedly receive €15 million in transfer fee.

The Mrsool Park outfit are also working on a deal to sign Croatia and Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic. They have agreed a €23 million fee with the Serie A club but are yet to agree personal terms with the midfielder, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Cavani, 36, is the latest player linked with a move to Al-Nassr. According to the aforementioned source, Al-Aalami have set their sights on signing the Uruguay international and have already established contact with his entourage. They hope to make progress in their bid to acquire the Valencia frontman shortly.

If everything goes to plan, Cavani could reunite with former Manchester United teammate Ronaldo at Mrsool Park. They spent the 2021-22 season at Old Trafford and played 14 games together across competitions, combining to score once.

Al-Nassr intend to have a formidable attack of Ronaldo, Cavani and Ziyech next season. The Saudi giants are also set to hire Portuguese tactician Luis Castro as their next manager, according to reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr after ending ties with Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United in 2021, returning to the club 12 years after he had left for Real Madrid.

He picked up right where he left off, bagging 24 goals and three assists in 38 games across competitions in the 2021-22 season. The superstar was the third-highest scorer in the Premier League and was named the Red Devils' player of the season.

However, the Portuguese icon fell down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag the next season. He started only five Premier League games for Manchester United in the first half of the 2022-23 season. Frustrated with his lack of playing time, Ronaldo launched a scathing attack on the Dutchman during an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's comments led to the Red Devils ending his contract by mutual consent in November. The superstar went into the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a free agent. Following the tournament, he joined Al-Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year deal worth over €200 million a year.

