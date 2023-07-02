Al-Nassr plot move to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with former Manchester United teammate - reports

Al Nassr are reportedly plotting a move for David de Gea, who is now a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Manchester United. The goalkeeper could now be on his way to Saudi Arabia with Cristiano Ronaldo's side pushing for a move.

According to a report in The Sun, Al Nassr are trying to sign De Gea this summer. While the Saudi Pro League side plan to get the Spaniard on board, he prefers to sign a new contract at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are also in talks with the goalkeeper over a new contract but have reportedly put a pause on the negotiations as the goalkeeper is getting married this weekend.

The club had agreed on terms with the player over a new deal but backed out of it and offered him another deal with lower wages, according to The Athletic.

Al Nassr are looking to take advantage of the situation and lure him to Saudi Arabia. The report adds that the Saudi side are ready to offer him £250,000 per week while the latest offer from Red Devils is around £200,000 per week.

Rio Ferdinand not happy with Manchester United's treatment of De Gea

Rio Ferdinand has called out Manchester United for their recent treatment of David de Gea. He believes the club should not ask him to wait around, especially when he has been professional in his conduct over the last decade.

He was on his FIVE YouTube Channel when he said:

"But he's been an unreal servant to this football club. 12 years he's been at this club, similar to what I was at this club. Player of the year, four or five times in that time been phenomenal. At times, he's been the best player at the club. And in a few of those years, had moments where it didn't go well. Lost a bit of form at times. Maybe lost confidence, but, in the main, served the club remarkably well. He's an outstanding professional."

He added:

"Erik ten Hag, at the end of the day, has a certain type of goalkeeper that he wants and if David de Gea isn't that goalkeeper than David de Gea has to hold his hands up and say you know what, I've had a great run here, I love it here but if the manager doesn't want me I've got to go or I'm going to be No. 2. I'm just a little bit gutted with how the club have handled this. It comes down to communication. I think Manchester United need to learn from this. They have made mistakes before with big players leaving the club in the past."

Inter Milan have confirmed that Manchester United are interested in goalkeeper Andre Onana but are yet to submit an official bid. They are waiting for the Red Devils to submit their opening offer before making a decision on their goalkeeper.

Feyenoord's Justin Bijlow and Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp are also reportedly targets for Erik ten Hag and Co.

