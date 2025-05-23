Al-Nassr preparing big contract to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to re-sign with the club amid exit rumors: Reports

Al-Nassr have reportedly made a stunning contract offer to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Saudi Pro League side are desperate to retain the Portuguese superstar on their books.

As per a report from MARCA, Al-Nassr have offered Ronaldo a deal worth €15.2 million per month. That would see the former Real Madrid star earn a stunning €3.8 million per week.

The Saudi Pro League side are also offering him shares in the club with the new contract. They are reportedly giving him a 5% stake in the club, but the deal is said to be just a one-year extension.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in 2022 after his contract at Manchester United was mutually terminated. He had offers from several clubs around the world but opted to make the switch to the Middle East.

His transfer saw several top players make the move to Saudi Arabia soon after. The likes of Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane and Neymar have all credited the 40-year-old for their transfers to the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 92 goals and assisted 19 times in 104 matches for the Knights of Najd so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo sees Al-Nassr as his final club as he talks retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Portuguese TV channel NOW in 2024 and claimed that Al-Nassr would probably be his final club. He also spoke about his desire to help the national team in their upcoming matches.

The Portuguese said (via BBC):

"I don't know if I will retire soon, in two or three years, but probably I will retire here at Al-Nassr. I'm happy at this club, I feel good in this country too. I'm happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue."

He added:

"When I leave the national team, I won't tell anyone in advance and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a very well thought-out one. Right now what I want is to be able to help the national team in their upcoming matches. We have the Nations League ahead of us and I would really like to play."

Cristiano Ronaldo has not confirmed if he will be playing at the FIFA World Cup next year in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The former Manchester United star has set his sights on scoring 1,000 career goals; he currently sits on 935.

