Al-Nassr ready to ditch three of Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammates including ex-Manchester City star: Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly be without former Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte at Al-Awwal Park next season. The Spanish defender is one of three first-team stars who could depart this summer.

Sport Italia journalist Rudy Galetti reports that Al-Alami want to make room on the foreigners list and this could lead to several exits. One of those is Laporte, 29, who only joined the club from City last summer for €27.5 million.

The Spaniard has appeared 37 times across competitions, helping Al-Nassr keep 13 clean sheets. He's chipped in with five-goal contributions but his club will listen to offers if a good one arrives this summer.

Talisca, 30, has been in fine form this season alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Luis Castro's attack. The Brazilian attacker hit 25 goals and four assists in 25 games before picking up a muscle injury.

It's claimed Al-Nassr view the former Benfica man as 'expendable'. He has two years left on his contract but could make way amid a rebuild at Al-Awwal Park.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, 35, is leaving the Saudi giants as a free agent once his contract expires on June 30. The Colombian has been with the side since July 2022, making 26 appearances, and keeping 14 clean sheets.

Aymeric Laporte highlighted adaption issues after leaving Manchester City for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Former Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte (left) claims players are dissatisfied in Saudi Arabia.

Laporte hinted at unrest in Saudi Arabia when he spoke in January, just five months after arriving from Manchester City. He said it was a big change from Europe (via The Mirror):

"It's a big change compared to Europe, but in the end it's all adaptation. They haven't made it easy for us. In fact, there are many players who are dissatisfied, but hey; We are working on it every day, negotiating so to speak, and to see if it improves a little because this is something new for them too, having European players who already have a long career."

Cristiano Ronaldo has had no such problem embracing Saudi Arabian culture and excelling on the pitch. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived in January 2023 and he's lit up the Saudi Pro League with 56 goals and 14 assists in 60 games.

However, there have been players who have struggled since swapping Europe for the Middle East. Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson exited Al-Ettifaq after just six months and joined Ajax last January.