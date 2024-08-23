Al-Nassr ready to launch move for Barcelona target in efforts to comfort Cristiano Ronaldo after Saudi Super Cup defeat: Reports

Al-Nassr are reportedly willing to step up their efforts to sign Barcelona-linked Rafael Leao to satisfy Cristiano Ronaldo following the club's Saudi Super Cup defeat. The Riyadh-based side lost the final 4-1 to Al-Hilal, after which reports suggested that the Portugal captain was unhappy with the rest of his team.

Now, Journalist Jose Felix Diaz has claimed that Ronaldo's employers are attempting to make things right with their superstar player by bringing in a couple of signings. One of these appears to be AC Milan's Leao, who knows the 39-year-old well enough from their time representing the national team (via SPORTbible).

In all, the pair have shared the pitch on 24 occasions across competitions for Portugal, but have failed to register a joint goal contribution. Despite these rumors, it may be better for a footballer like the Serie A star to remain in Europe, given his age.

At the moment, Leao is only 25 years old and certainly has the ability to continue performing at the highest level. Moreover, he's been linked with top sides like Barcelona, which would seem like better prospects as far as his career is concerned.

Either way, Leao will not be a cheap buy, with four years remaining on his current contract at AC Milan. According to the aforementioned report, interested sides would have to cough up €70 million in order to get a deal done for the attacker.

To date, he's made 211 appearances across competitions for the Italian club, bagging 58 goals and 50 assists. Leao has 31 national team caps to his name and has found the net four times.

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is seemingly nearing his free transfer back to Manchester City and has reportedly undergone a medical on Thursday (via Sky Sports). The Germany international only spent a season with the Blaugrana after joining the club from the Cityzens in the summer of 2023.

However, Catalunya Radio linked the midfielder with a move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr as well in the preceding days (via Sporting News). This would have seemed like a logical move, given Gundogan is well over the age of 30.

Regardless, it looks as though Pep Guardiola believes that the experienced pro can still deliver at the highest level. Manchester City will be eyeing their fifth Premier League title in a row this campaign, along with success in the UEFA Champions League.

