Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr are reportedly interested in signing Jhon Duran, with Real Madrid also linked with the striker. However, Aston Villa have set a huge asking price of £85 million for him.

Duran joined Villa from Chicago Fire in January 2023 and has made 77 appearances for them. However, he has become a prominent member of the side this season, netting 12 goals, and in 28 appearances across competitions. He also recently signed a new contract that will expire in 2030.

Duran's performances have seen him being linked with numerous clubs across Europe, including Al Nassr and Real Madrid. However, as per talkSport, Aston Villa are unwilling to sell the Colombian striker and have set an asking price of £85 million.

Duran would be interested in a potential move to Saudi Arabia to partner alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Sadio Mane's future at Al Nassr has come under speculation, with the likes of Galatasaray and AC Milan interested. If he leaves, it could open up the space for the Duran. However, it would take a huge bid to take the Colombian out of Aston Villa this January.

Saudi Arabia looking to sign Real Madrid superstar for Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr's rivals: Reports

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr in January 2023, a host of superstars have moved to different Saudi Arabian clubs. They include Neymar Jr., Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, and more. As the Saudi Pro League continues to grow, PIF have now targeted Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr.

The Saudi Pro League hierarchy are reportedly looking to make a world-record offer of €350 million to tempt Vinicius into joining Al Ahli in the summer. With Kylian Mbappe's arrival at Real Madrid, Saudi Arabia want to test the Brazilian winger's resolve. However, the winger is not thinking about leaving Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius has been a key player for the Spanish giants in recent years. He joined the club from Flamengo and has recorded 101 goals and 83 assists in 291 games for them. He's helped them win two UEFA Champions League trophies and three LaLiga titles, among other honors.

Hence, while Cristiano Ronaldo is his idol, Vinicius isn't looking to join him in Saudi Arabia yet. The 24-year-old's contract with Los Blancos expires in 2027.

