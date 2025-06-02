Al-Nassr want to sign 26-year-old star who played Champions League final this season as they hope to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at club: Reports

Al-Nassr have their sights set on Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni as a potential summer signing, as per Sky Sports. The Riyadh-based club ended the 2024-25 season trophyless and finished in the third position on the Saudi Pro League table. As a result, they missed out on qualifying for next season’s AFC Champions League Elite.

Ad

As such, they are keen on gearing up for a busy summer transfer window, and they aim to sign top talents and return to the top of Saudi football next season.

Bastoni has been an Inter Milan player since 2017, but he also made loan moves to other Serie A clubs. He became a permanent player for the Nerazzurri in 2019 and was gradually drafted into the team's starting XI.

The 26-year-old was a key player for Inter Milan this season, although they ended the season trophyless, which culminated with a 5-0 trashing in the Champions League final by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Ad

Trending

Recent reports had suggested Al-Nassr were interested in Feyenoord center-back David Hancko. Now according to the aforementioned report, they have added Alessandro Bastoni to their transfer shortlist in a bid to strengthen their defensive department. It is believed that while Al-Nassr have yet to contact Bastoni’s entourage regarding a possible move, they consider the defender a priority target.

The report adds that the Knights of Najd are prepared to offer him up to €20 million net per season on a four-year contract, as they rate the central defender highly.

Ad

The Nerazzurri are expected to demand a significant fee from Al-Nassr, with the report claiming their asking fee could be up to €100 million.

Al-Nassr step up interest in offering Cristiano Ronaldo a contract extension – Reports

Al-Nassr are reportedly in advanced stages in getting Cristiano Ronaldo to sign a contract extension. Ronaldo’s current contract with the club will expire at the end of this month, and he is yet to commit his future to the club.

Ad

There have been a lot of speculation regarding his future at the Riyadh-based club, with many tipping him to leave at the end of this season, particularly after he hinted at an exit after Al-Nassr’s 3-2 loss to Al Fateh.

As per reports, the 40-year-old will remain at the club and sign a new deal that will keep him beyond the summer of 2025. Adding to this, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently said the Knights of Najd are set to present their plan to Cristiano Ronaldo, hoping to get a new deal sorted that will see him continue playing for the club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More