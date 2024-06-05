Al-Nassr want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate this summer: Reports

Al-Nassr's new sporting director Fernando Hierro is keen on reuniting Real Madrid skipper Nacho Fernandez with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Awwal Park this summer, according to Relevo. Cristiano Ronaldo and Nacho found great success at Real Madrid between 2011 and 2018, playing a total of 117 games together across all competitions.

They won 13 trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles.

Al-Nassr hired former Real Madrid star Fernando Hierro as their new sporting director earlier this week in an attempt to bolster their squad. He is reportedly eager to sign Nacho this summer and has called the 34-year-old with promises of a great contract. The latter would bring much-needed experience and expertise in their defense amid Aymeric Laporte being linked with a return to Athletic Club.

Nacho was handed the captain's armband last summer, and had a phenomenal campaign, leading Los Blancos to the treble of the La Liga title, Champions League, and Supercopa de Espana. He has been a top professional at the club, garnering 364 appearances and winning 26 major honors.

The Spaniard is reportedly set on leaving Real Madrid this summer for a new challenge with the MLS being touted as a possible destination. However, Nacho hasn't yet made a final decision, with Carlo Ancelotti urging him to reconsider his stance. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr remains an option as well, but this does not align with his ideas, as per GOAL.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr willing to offer £85M to sign former Real Madrid superstar: Reports

According to Caught Offside (via United in Focus), Al-Nassr are ready to make a bid between £76 to £85 million to sign Manchester United's Casemiro this summer.

The Red Devils signed Casemiro from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth up to £70 million. The Brazilian midfielder has found relative success in England, winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup. However, the 32-year-old's performances have regressed this season and he has struggled to cope with the pace of the Premier League.

With Casemiro's future up in the air, Al-Nassr are reportedly keen on reuniting him with Cristiano Ronaldo for a third time. The pair enjoyed great success at the Santiago Bernabeu, playing 109 games together and winning 11 trophies. Both superstars played alongside each other for a second time at the start of the 2022-23 campaign at Manchester United, during Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial spell under Erik ten Hag.