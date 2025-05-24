Alejandro Garnacho asks agent to help him secure transfer to European giants after Manchester United tell him he can leave: Reports

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has told his agent to start making transfer arrangements for a move to Real Madrid, according to Defensa Central (via People's Person). This comes after the Red Devils reportedly put him up for sale.

The 20-year-old was upset that he was benched for most of United's 1-0 Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Garnacho publicly tore into the team's performance and bemoaned being given limited game time in the final.

Head coach Ruben Amorim has now reportedly informed Garnacho that he can leave in search of a different club, implying that the player is not in his plans. The Mancunian club are said to be willing to sell the youngster if a suitable offer comes in.

Garnacho has netted 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 58 matches this season. He is said to be keen on joining Real Madrid because of his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spanish giants, however, have no particular plans about making an offer, with the club not keen on meeting United's estimate of the player.

How Alejandro Garnacho reacted to Manchester United's Europa League loss

Alejandro Garnacho has openly criticized Ruben Amorim's decision to leave him on the substitute's bench for the Europa League final tie against Tottenham Hotspur. The 20-year-old winger had started all the team's last games in the competition.

However, he was only brought on into the game in the 71st minute as United lost 1-0. Complaining about his frustration following the match, Garnacho said to the press (via People's Person):

“Until we reached the final, I played every round. And I played 20 minutes today – I don’t know. I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens next.”

He also complained about Manchester United's overall performance:

“Obviously it’s hard for everyone. Our season was s–t. We didn’t beat anyone in the league. We lacked a lot of things. When you don’t score goals, you always need more."

Garnacho's sibling, Roberto, was equally upset on social media, suggesting Amorim had scapegoated the winger. Manchester United expect a major overhaul of the team after a poor season, and Garnacho's exit may be the first among many while Amorim is in charge.

The 20-year-old's choice is reportedly the Santiago Bernabeu, but other teams like Chelsea, Napoli, and Atletico Madrid have also expressed interest in signing him.

