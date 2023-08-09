Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain agrees deal to join new club after leaving Liverpool: Reports

Former Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has agreed terms with Besiktas after leaving the Anfield club upon the expiration of his contract. He is set to undergo a medical with the Turkish club, as per The Times.

Oxlade-Chamberlain made 146 appearances for the Reds after joining the club back in 2017. He scored 18 goals and provided 15 assists for the Anfield club across competitions.

The 29-year-old is an experienced campaigner in English football as he has previously played for clubs like Arsenal and Southampton. He made 198 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 20 goals and providing 32 assists.

The player has also earned 35 caps for England so far in his career, scoring seven goals for the Three Lions. Oxlade-Chamberlain, however, fell down the pecking order during the latter stages of his career with the Merseyside club.

He made only 13 appearances last term for Liverpool, scoring one goal. He won five pieces of silverware during his Anfield stint: the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, the Premier League, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Dominik Szoboszlai spoke about his motivation behind joining Liverpool

While several big-name stars like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and more have already left Liverpool in the summer transfer market, top talents like Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have joined Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Merseysiders triggered Szoboszlai's €70 million release clause to sign him from RB Leipzig. Speaking about his motivation to join the Anfield club, the Hungarian midfielder recently said (via the Reds' website):

“I came here because I already loved the club even when I didn’t play in front of the fans or in the stadium. I want to give my best, I want to do everything for the club, for the guys, for myself. And I want to win trophies and as much as I can, not only one.”

Szoboszlai possesses tremendous technical acumen, with his passing and shooting being the strongest aspect of the Hungary captain's game. Getting the best out of him will be a key focus for Klopp next season. The 22-year-old made 91 appearances for RB Leipzig before his move to the Premier League, scoring 20 goals and providing 22 assists.