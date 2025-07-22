Alexander Isak makes big demand to Newcastle in order to sign new deal amid interest from Liverpool and SPL giants: Reports

Alexander Isak is reportedly demanding a contract extension from Newcastle United worth £300,000-per-week amid reported interest from Liverpool. The striker is said to be open to staying at St James' Park, but wants a bumper new deal.

According to talkSPORT, Isak, who is also attracting interest from Al-Hilal, has demanded a much improved contract from Newcastle. The Saudi club are said to be willing to break the Premier League record to sign him, just like the Reds.

His agent, Gonzalo Gaitan, spoke to Saudi Arabian newspaper Arriyadiyah last week and said that the next step was all but finalized. He did not reveal which club the striker had picked, but said:

"We are indeed studying and analysing all options, and we may be close to finalising the next step for the player. Without revealing any details regarding whether Isak will transfer or stay with Newcastle."

Liverpool were willing to offer Newcastle United a Premier League record deal of over £120 million. However, the Magpies were reluctant to sell as they were keen on keeping their prized asset.

Isak has three years left on his current deal at Newcastle United, but is interested in an improved contract. He has scored 62 times in his 109 matches for the Magpies, which included a goal in the Carabao Cup final last season to help them end their 56-year trophy drought.

Newcastle United manager sent Liverpool target back from pre-season training

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe spoke to the media after sending Alexander Isak back to England ahead of their 4-0 loss to Celtic in a pre-season game. He said:

"It was my decision. He travelled back to Glasgow with us but I decided to send him home due to the speculation around him. The last thing he wanted is to be sat in the stand watching, that wasn't fair to him. But I'm confident he will be a Newcastle player come the end of the window."

When quizzed if the club were confident about keeping him, Howe added:

"It's difficult for me to give 100% clarity on any player. Alex is happy at Newcastle United, he loves the players, the staff, the team. I'm confident he'll be here at the start of the season. We have a few of those players who are irreplaceable. We're desperate to keep Alex (Isak) part of our team."

Isak's move to Liverpool is unlikely this summer, as the Reds are said to have a €91 million (£79m) deal in place for Hugo Ekitike. The Eintracht Frankfurt star has arrived in England for his medical and will join the squad in Hong Kong later this week.

