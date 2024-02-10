Alphonso Davies stops negotiations with Real Madrid as he begins talks with Premier League side - Reports

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Alphonso Davies' Real Madrid move is in doubt as the left-back has started negotiations with Liverpool.

Davies' contract with Bayern is set to expire in 2025. In all likelihood, the Canadian won't extend his stay at the Allianz Arena. Los Merengues have been touted as a potential suitor for Davies for a while.

Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy are the only two full-backs that Carlo Ancelotti has at his disposal. 23-year-old Davies is first and versatile and could boost the team's left flank significantly.

Davies' performances, though, have been erratic this season. While he has been impressive in some matches, the full-back has been below-par at times. Thomas Tuchel has punished the defender for his inconsistency by leaving him on the bench on several occasions.

Apparently, Real Madrid have also become doubtful about signing Davies for that reason. To add to that, Davies has turned out to be injury-prone in recent times, missing several games.

Los Blancos already have quite a few injury headaches to deal with. They are reportedly reluctant to add another player with a bad track record to the side. The talks between the two parties over a potential summer move have stalled, as per El Nacional.

Davies, meanwhile, has reportedly begun talks with Liverpool. Neither Andy Robertson nor Kostas Tsimikas has been impressive this season. Hence, a move for Davies could be on the cards. However, that depends on who replaces Jurgen Klopp after the German steps down at the end of the 2023-24 season.

This season, Davies has made 27 appearances for the Bavarians, scoring one goal and providing three assists. According to Transfermarkt, the left-back has an estimated market value of €70 million.

Real Madrid play Girona in a top-of-the-table La Liga clash

Real Madrid are set to play Girona in an exciting La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, February 10. The top-of-the-table La Liga clash is a massive one in the race for the league title.

Los Blancos are currently on the summit with 58 points from 23 matches. Catalan club Girona are second, two points behind Los Merengues.

Ahead of the pulsating showdown, Real Madrid have Vinicius Junior and Antonio Rudiger back in the squad. Both missed their previous game against Atletico Madrid. Nacho, however, is not on the team for the Girona game.