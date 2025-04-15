Andre Onana's stance on Manchester United future amid exit links comes to light: Reports

Andre Onana wants to stay at Manchester United despite interest from Saudi Arabia and clubs from Europe, according to journalist Chris Wheeler. The Cameroonian goalkeeper has struggled to impress this season and his two mistakes cost the Red Devils in the 2-2 draw against Lyon last week.

Ruben Amorim opted to hand Altay Bayindir the chance to stake a claim for the No. 1 spot against Newcastle United over the weekend. Unfortunately, the Turkish international failed to cover himself in glory as Manchester United lost 4-1 at St. James' Park on Sunday, April 13.

Onana is expected to return to the starting XI for the return leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal against Lyon on Thursday, April 17, at Old Trafford. However, he has struggled to impress of late and his future remains up in the air.

The 29-year-old was wanted in Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023, but left Inter Milan to join the Red Devils instead. Clubs from the Middle East have retained their interest in the player and are ready to return for him this year.

However, Onana has no desire to leave Manchester United this summer. Instead, the player wants to stay and prove his naysayers wrong. The Cameroonian has registered 10 clean sheets from 43 games across competitions this season and his contract expires in 2028.

Have Manchester United identified Andre Onana's replacement?

Manchester United have identified Aaron Ramsdale as an option to shore up their goalkeeper position this summer, according to The Sun. The English custodian left Arsenal last summer to join Southampton in search of regular football.

However, with the Saints already relegated from the Premier League, Ramsdale could be on the move once again this summer. The Red Devils are keeping a close eye on developments at St. Mary's Stadium as they prepare for an eventful summer ahead.

Manchester United have struggled to impress this season and changes are in order before the start of the new campaign. The goalkeeping position has been an area of concern, with neither Andre Onana nor Altay Bayindir managing to impress.

Ruben Amorim is eager for an upgrade on the duo and has apparently identified Ramsdale as an option. The Red Devils have scouted the player of late and believe that his Premier League experience could be an asset for the club. However, West Ham United also have their eyes on Ramsdale and are likely to provide stiff competition in the race for Ramsdale.

