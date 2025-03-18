Andrea Berta considers launching move to sign 21-year-old Spain midfielder who made senior debut in 2024 after taking charge at Arsenal: Reports

Arsenal's incoming sporting director Andrea Berta is reportedly considering bringing Spanish midfielder Pablo Barrios, who made his national debut in 2024, to the Emirates Stadium. The 21-year-old currently plays for Atlético Madrid after graduating from Los Rojiblancos' academy in 2022.

Berta is expected to take over as the Gunners' new sporting director ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. The Premier League club are reportedly planning on making significant changes to the squad.

Andrea Berta, who was the sporting director of Atlético Madrid from 2017 to January 2025, has been a long-time admirer of Pablo Barrios and Arsenal are keen on signing the Spaniard, as per TBR Football.

Pablo Barrios has turned heads with his performances for Atlético Madrid this season and his efforts on the pitch were also recognized on the international stage as he earned his first senior cap for Spain in late 2024.

Despite missing 11 games for club and country due to muscle injury, the Los Rojiblancos graduate has been a regular starter for head coach Diego Simeone. Barrios has started in 28 out of the 31 appearances he has made for Atlético Madrid in the ongoing season while registering two assists.

With Pablo Barrios' current contract at the Metropolitano running until the summer of 2027, it remains to be seen if the Spanish midfielder decides to part ways with his boyhood club and join Arsenal next season.

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's 1-0 win against Chelsea in PL

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta shared his thoughts on his squad's 1-0 win against Chelsea in their 29th Premier League match of this season. Mikel Merino netted the sole goal of the match for the Gunners in the 20th minute with a header from an assist by Martin Ødegaard with a cross following a corner.

During the post-match press conference, Arteta hailed his squad's display and said (via the club's official website):

"Very happy obviously with the result, with big parts of that performance. I love the attitude of the team from the beginning, the way we approached it, how aggressive we were with our goal, score a goal."

"A lot of chances that we didn't put away and then we continue to do a lot of the things defensively so well and the right to attack open spaces and so many situations of huge advantages that we just gave away. Then we have to drive back 70 metres and on that face probably we've been one of the best teams in the world today because we were unbelievable the way we've done it."

The Spanish manager also praised the Blues and added:

"We haven't conceded almost anything apart from that strange save from David I would say, and that's a big credit to the team because in my opinion, they are the best attacking team in the league."

Arsenal maintained a ball possession of 41% against Chelsea while having four shots on target.

