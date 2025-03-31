Andrea Berta’s scouts at Arsenal impressed by 3 more strikers alongside Viktor Gyokeres as Gunners plan to strengthen attack: Reports

Sporting director Andrea Berta's scouts at Arsenal have reportedly been impressed with the likes of Victor Osimhen, Hugo Ekitike, and Jonathan David, along with Viktor Gyokeres. While the Sweden international has been sensational this season, his signing will not be cheap.

Gyokeres has scored 42 goals across competitions this campaign in as many games, while being contracted with Sporting till the summer of 2028. Given that this deal could cost a fair bit, TBR Football claim that the Gunners have listed down the aforementioned alternatives.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Ekitke has already been spoken to by the north Londoners, but talks do not seem advanced. The 22-year-old striker has made 26 Bundesliga appearances this campaign, bagging 13 goals and four assists.

The likes of David and Osimhen could certainly be cheaper alternatives. As for the Canadian, his contract at Lille runs out in the summer, after which he will become a free agent. So far this season, he's played 42 matches in all competitions, bagging 23 goals and 10 assists.

The most experienced of the lot is Osimhen, who is currently on loan with Galatasaray till the end of the season. He will then return to Napoli, who are seemingly looking to move him on as well. In Turkey, the Nigeria international has featured in 31 outings across competitions, bagging 26 goals and five assists.

This report also makes clear the fact that Arsenal are still considering Newcastle United's Alexander Isak to be their primary target in the striker's department. However, they are said to be monitoring these options with Liverpool also interested in the Magpies attacker.

Arsenal icon urges Mikel Arteta to sign Victor Osimhem over Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal icon Emmanuel Petit believes that the Gunners should sign Napoli loanee Victor Osimhen over Viktor Gyokeres due to the former's pedigree in international football.

While Gyokeres has burst onto the scene in the past year or so, Osimhen has had four years with Napoli, during which he's immensely contributed. Speaking to Pokerfirma, Petit said (via Mirror):

"If I was picking between Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen, then I would go for Osimhen. Osimhen has more pedigree than Gyokeres – he would be the better choice for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal."

To date, Osimhen has played 133 matches across competitions for the Serie A outfit, bagging 76 goals and 12 assists while winning the Italian top flight once. Meanwhile, Gyokeres' greatest phase of his career has been his last two years with Sporting.

