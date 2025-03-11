Andrea Berta tells Arsenal he wants to sign 25-year-old Brazil international amid talks to join Gunners as new sporting director: Reports

Andrea Berta has reportedly told Arsenal that he wants to sign Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha amid talks of joining the Gunners as their new sporting director. The 25-year-old is currently playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers since he arrived from Atlético Madrid in 2023.

Ad

Berta has expressed admiration for Cunha during talks to become Arsenal’s new sporting director, according to TBR Football. The Italian, who was appointed the sporting director of Atlético Madrid in 2017, signed the forward to the LaLiga club from Hertha Berlin in 2021.

Matheus Cunha was loaned to Wolves from Atlético Madrid for the remainder of the 2022–23 season, with the obligation of a permanent move in the summer given that certain clauses in the deal were met. His performances for the Wanderers this season have attracted attention from several top clubs including Arsenal.

Ad

Trending

Andrea Berta, who is set to take over as Arsenal's new sporting director, has been candid about his fondness for Cunha and believes he would make a good addition to the squad at the Emirates, as per TBR Football. The former Atlético Madrid star has registered 15 goals and four assists in 29 appearances across competitions for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season.

Earlier this month, Matheus Cunha signed a contract extension with Wolves, that is valid until the summer of 2029 and comes with a release clause of £63 million. However, several factors stand in the way of Arsenal making this potential signing, including the Wanderers' plans of retaining the player or other clubs' interests to acquire his signature.

Ad

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's 1-1 draw against Manchester United in PL

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta shared his thoughts after his squad drew against Manchester United in their last Premier League clash. The match ended in a 1-1 draw on Sunday, March 9 at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for Manchester United from a free kick with a right-footed shot in 45+2 minutes. The Gunners' equalizer came with Declan Rice's strike after being set up by Jurriën Timber in the 74th minute.

Ad

While speaking in the post-match press conference, Mikel Arteta expressed being disappointed with the result, especially with his squad's efforts on the pitch against the Red Devils.

The Spanish manager said (via Arsenal's official website):

"It's frustrating not to win the game with everything we did, especially in the first half, the first 43-44 minutes, how we dominated every aspect of the game, full control. We lacked a little bit in the final 15-20 metres, to have more shots, more purpose, more direction, the last pass, the last action, but the game is clearly for us and in the direction that we wanted."

Ad

"Unfortunately, one long ball and we didn't manage that ball well, we give it away, created a foul in a really dangerous area where you have to rely on them not take advantage of the individual quality and that’s a really bad bet against Manchester United," added Arteta.

Mikel Arteta's men maintained a ball possession of 68 percent against Manchester United while having six shots on target, creating two big chances along with five goalkeeper saves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback