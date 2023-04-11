Andreas Christensen and Ansu Fati among 7 players Barcelona eyeing to offload this summer: Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona are looking to offload seven players in the upcoming summer transfer window, with Andreas Christensen and Ansu Fati on the list of potential departures. Apart from the duo, Abde Ezzalzouli, Ferran Torres, Franck Kessie, Raphinha, and Eric Garcia are also on the list.

Christensen is the biggest surprise on the list as the Dane has established himself as a regular fixture in the backline since his summer arrival from Chelsea on a free transfer. In 25 appearances, he has helped the Blaugrana keep 12 cleansheets.

However, the aforementioned report suggests that Barca might look to cash in on Christensen due to their dire financial situation. Newcastle United could be a potential destination for the central defender.

Fati's situation is also a delicate one. Once considered Lionel Messi's heir at the club, the youngster has failed to live up to the lofty expectations. In 40 appearances across competitions this season, he has scored seven goals and provided three assists.

However, the 20-year-old has only started 12 matches for the Blaugrana this season. The player's father recently expressed discontent at his lack of playing, saying in an explosive rant (via Forbes):

"They give him one, two and three minutes [at the end of games]. I am very disappointed, Ansu deserved much more."

Garcia, Kessie, Torres, and Raphinha have all failed to convince the Barcelona hierarchy with their displays this season and have been unable to secure a place in the starting XI.

While Moroccan winger Abde Ezzalzouli has performed well for Osasuna on loan, Barca could cash in on him by selling him for around €30 million.

Barcelona are 13 points clear of Real Madrid in La Liga

Barcelona played out a 0-0 draw against Girona at the Camp Nou on Monday, April 10. They now have a 13-point lead over their rivals Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Barca entered the match 12 points clear of Los Blancos with a game in hand after Real Madrid were defeated by Villarreal by a scoreline of 3-2 on Saturday.

Xavi's side have 72 points from 28 matches and with only 10 games to go this season, they look primed to win the La Liga title.

