Ansu Fati has 2 massive offers from European giants to leave Barcelona: Reports

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has had a period of struggle at Barcelona this season, following a notable dip in his game time under Xavi Hernandez.

This has seen the 20-year-old become disillusioned and consider an exit from Camp Nou. According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Fati has now received two massive offers from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Seen as a vital member of Barcelona's young generation of players, Fati moving to either England or France would be seen as a serious loss. However, the forward is frustrated with his current level of game time at Camp Nou.

He has started just three La Liga games and two Champions League games since the start of the season. 15 appearances have come off the bench, which the young winger sees as a highly concerning issue.

His inability to get more playing time under Xavi Hernandez has been noticed by Chelsea and PSG, who have now swooped in with massive offers. Fati's superagent Jorge Mendes has reportedly warned the Barcelona hierarchy about both offers, in the hopes that they will take the 20-year-old's development seriously.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly reportedly reached out to Jorge Mendes to convince the superagent about his interest in the young attacker. Fati is seen as a player who would secure a key role at Stamford Bridge, and a high salary is said to be waiting for the Spaniard if he moves to Chelsea.

PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi also has his eyes set on the 20-year-old Spain international. If Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, or Lionel Messi potentially decide to exit the Parc des Princes, Al-Khelaifi has identified Fati as a replacement.

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is currently with the Spain national team

Ansu Fati has been called up to the Spain national team for the World Cup in Qatar, and he will hope he can exceed expectations while in the tournament. The forward will need to showcase brilliant performances when he is called upon to play in order to increase his stock among his current suitors. Barca will also take notice if he provides a remarkable showing on the pitch with La Roja.

