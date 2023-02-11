Anthony Martial included among 3 Manchester United stars not part of Ten Hag’s long-term plans: Reports 

Erik ten Hag reportedly does not want three Manchester United players at the club. The Dutchman does not count on Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial for his long-term plans.

As per talkSPORT's Alex Cook, the Red Devils manager wants fresh faces added to the squad and is ready to let go of the three players.

Van de Beek was a part of Ten Hag's team at Ajax and played a vital role. However, he has not managed to replicate the same form at Old Trafford.

Martial's fitness has worried Ten Hag, and the manager expressed his frustration. The Dutchman was quoted saying:

"No, every time in different areas. At the minute, it is his hip. He is not always available, but also I see the other side when he is available. He was never 100 per cent this season but he had a big impact every time he is available, even when he is at 80, 85, 90 per cent."

He added:

"So we do everything and Anthony Martial is doing everything. I think Anthony Martial is the player who has spent the most hours at Carrington this season, to return to recover, to get back, it is really so a pity for him that he is disappointed. He is not always available and we want him to be always available because that will improve our game and because routines can't become routines when you are not always available."

Manchester United star told to leave Old Trafford

Harry Maguire retained his Manchester United captaincy armband but has not had the chance to wear it regularly on the pitch. Ten Hag has used Luke Shaw at center-back even though he had Maguire fit and available in a couple of matches.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly blocked Harry Maguire from joining Inter Milan on loan in January. The Dutchman did not want to lose the defender despite not starting him regularly. dlvr.it/Sj0S7R Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly blocked Harry Maguire from joining Inter Milan on loan in January. The Dutchman did not want to lose the defender despite not starting him regularly. dlvr.it/Sj0S7R

The move saw Rio Ferdinand urge the former Leicester City star to leave Old Trafford. He said:

"If you're him you have to leave now. Luke Shaw's playing center-back instead of him. That's like me going back after the World Cup, playing well, everyone saying he's done really well, and Patrice Evra is playing center-back. I'd have walked straight into the manager's office and said, 'You're disrespecting me. Harry Maguire's got to move."

Maguire was linked with a loan move away in January, but reports suggest the Manchester United manager blocked it.

