Antoine Griezmann left out of Atletico Madrid's LaLiga squad for the season - Reports

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has been left out of the club's LaLiga squad for the upcoming season, according to reports.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, per Transfer News Live, the 31-year-old's name does not appear on the LaLiga website for officially registered players.

Griezmann is currently in his second spell at Atleti following a sensational five-season stint between 2014 and 2019. The French international scored 133 times in 257 appearances and became one of the leading centre-forwards in world football.

The playmaker also enjoyed an outstanding 2018 World Cup campaign with France in Russia, as Didier Deschamps' side went on to win the competition, with Griezmann scoring in the final. He eventually earned a move to Barcelona in a deal worth £108 million (Transfermarkt).

He ultimately endured a miserable time at the Camp Nou, following just 22 goals in 74 LaLiga encounters, which ultimately saw him rejoin Atletico Madrid two years later.

Griezmann is currently in the middle of a two-year loan spell in the Spanish capital, but once again failed to find his best form after netting just eight times in 36 games last term.

Kieran Trippier tips Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone for Premier League switch from LaLiga

The England full-back enjoyed 18 excellent months at Atletico Madrid as he was part of the side that won the Spanish league title.

Simeone has done a remarkable job since taking over at the club in 2011, having won two LaLiga championships and earned two Champions League runners-up medals.

Now at Newcastle United, Trippier shared his thoughts on the Argentine boss.

He told The Mirror:

“His man management was incredible. We lived in a compound called La Finca in Madrid. It was like St George’s Park, lakes fields and stuff. You’d see him on walks and try to chat. His wife speaks perfect English.

Trippier added:

"Can he manage in England one day? I would love to see it. He is a manager who has to speak fluently because he wants to get his message across. If he couldn’t get his point across he would get agitated, frustrated."

On his time in Spain, Trippier proclaimed:

“When the opportunity came to go to Madrid, I thought yes, go for it. A lot of people disagreed with it, saying it was a bad move. But you can throw me in at the deep end and it doesn’t matter. I didn’t know the language and had a translator for a time. With Simeone you couldn't get away with anything."

