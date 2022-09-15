Antonio Conte ‘can’t wait’ to join club next summer as he distances himself from new Tottenham contract: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is reportedly not signing a contract extension at the club as he is keen to return to Juventus next summer.

According to Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia, Juve may resist the urge to sack Max Allegri before the end of the season. They will then be able to sign Conte after that.

Bargiggia also claimed that the 53-year-old manager is willing to return to Turin, which is why he is yet to sign a new contract with Tottenham. The Italian's contract expires at the end of the season but does have the option for a further year.

Conte managed Juve between 2011-2014 and also made 420 appearances for the Old Lady as a player. He guided the Turin giants to three Serie A titles and left them to manage Italy at Euro 2016. He then took the Chelsea job and guided them to the Premier League.

The fiery Italian was appointed Tottenham manager last November following the club's disastrous start to the season under Nuno Espirito Santo. The legendary Italian boss dragged Spurs to an unlikely fourth-place finish and was given plenty of money to spend in the summer transfer window.

They made seven signings for £172 million this summer.

Spurs have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the Premier League season and currently sit third in the table, one point behind leaders Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Juve have endured a difficult start to the season with just two wins in their opening six Serie A games.

They have also earned just one point in their two UEFA Champions League matches so far.

Antonio Conte warns Son Heung-min that no Tottenham player is 'undroppable'

While Spurs are yet to lose in the top-flight this term, Son Heung-Min's form will certainly be a concern for Spurs fans and their boss. The 30-year-old superstar has failed to score in any of his eight appearances so far this season and Conte has now issued him a warning.

Ahead of Tottenham's clash with Leicester City on Saturday afternoon (September 17), the manager told a press conference (as per Football.London):

"No players are undroppable. This has to be clear. If I say this it's only to help my players and to avoid injuries, to try to have players in a good performance. You know you can play one game well, another so-so and another not. My job is to protect my players and find the right way to get a good result."

He added:

"If you don't start with some players then you have the possibility to use them in the game. If we want to play these four competitions, in the conference league it can give you the possibility to make rotations in the group stage and if you drop a bit of the quality you can maybe still win. In the Champions League it is different."

