Antonio Conte and PSG's Mauricio Pochettino admired at Manchester United as Solskjaer heads closer to the sack - Reports

Former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte and current PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino have many admirers at Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer loses support in the dressing room, according to ESPN.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently going through his most difficult phase as Manchester United manager following a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the Premier League. The defeat sees Manchester United without a win in four league matches.

According to the aforementioned source, a host of Manchester United players have lost faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and aren't pleased with his favoritism in the squad which has seen the likes of Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic get limited game time.

ESPN has also reported that the atmosphere within the dressing room is not as bad as it was under Jose Mourinho but there is a feeling that Solskjaer's time at the club is on the verge of ending soon.

Manchester United are aware of the availability of former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte, with PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino also having admirers at Old Trafford.

Senior players within the dressing room want a manager who is tactically sound, something Manchester United can expect from Antonio Conte. However, the Red Devils' hierarchy are reluctant to hand the job to Conte due to his demanding character.

However, the board knows that Conte might be the best option for Manchester United if they happen to sack Solskjaer in the near future.

Manchester United will not be able to tempt Mauricio Pochettino from PSG, Conte the easier option

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been a long-time target for Manchester United. However, it is highly unlikely that Manchester United will be able to tempt him to leave PSG for Old Trafford if they happen to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mauricio Pochettino is on a long-term contract at PSG which cancels out a move away from the Parc des Princes for the 49-year-old tactician. This is despite PSG's below-par start to the new season.

PSG were held 0-0 by Olympique Marseille in their most recent Ligue 1 fixture. However, the Parisian giants are still 7 points clear at the top of the table.

In the current scenario, it seems like Antonio Conte is the best option for Manchester United if they happen to decide to get rid of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the end of the season. The Italian tactician is currently without a job after leaving Inter Milan following a bust up with the board in regards to transfer funding.

