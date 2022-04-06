Antonio Conte wants to bring Arsenal target to Tottenham Hotspur - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte reportedly wants to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, who is also being monitored by Arsenal. According to Tuttosport (via Il Bianconeri), the Italian coach wants to bring the Argentine to London, having worked with him last season at Inter.

The report also claims that this would open a slot for the Nerazzurri to go for Paulo Dybala, whose contract with Juventus expires this summer.

As per CBS Sports, Arsenal are 'extensively scouting' Martinez to fill their soon-to-be empty striking position. They terminated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract in January for disciplinary reasons and he later joined Barcelona. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah's contracts expire this summer and renewal seems unlikely.

Hence, they will be in the market for a striker this summer. However, if Conte wants to sign Martinez, it could come as a big blow for the Gunners. The Argentine striker worked under Conte last season at Inter Milan and won the Scudetto as well. He scored 17 goals and made 10 assists in 38 Serie A games last season.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Only Antonin Barak (29) has won possession in the attacking third more times than Lautaro Martinez (26) in Serie A this season Only Antonin Barak (29) has won possession in the attacking third more times than Lautaro Martinez (26) in Serie A this season 💪 Only Antonin Barak (29) has won possession in the attacking third more times than Lautaro Martinez (26) in Serie A this season https://t.co/PyMfVe99Y2

He has seen a small dip in form this season, scoring 14 goals and making two assists in 28 league games so far. However, Inter sit third in the table, four points behind leaders AC Milan with a game in hand. If he is able to help them to another title, his demand will only increase in the summer.

Premier League top four race seems to be heading towards a Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur affair

The race for the top four spots in the Premier League is the closest it has ever been this season. Tottenham and Arsenal sit fourth and fifth respectively, both on 54 points, separated by goal difference (15-10).

Meanwhile, West Ham United and Manchester United are sixth and seventh respectively, both on 51 points separated again by goal difference (11-8).

The Gunners have played 29 games, Tottenham and United have played 30 while West Ham have played 31.

Premier League @premierleague will finish up Predict how the topwill finish up Predict how the top 6️⃣ will finish up 👇 https://t.co/ZJKxSBYnOk

The two north London teams currently hold clear precedence for the fourth spot. If they continue in this fashion, it might eventually go down to just one game - the North London Derby.

The match is scheduled for May 12, after it was postponed in January due to Covid and injuries in the Arsenal camp. It could well be the match that decides who gets to play in the Champions League next season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy