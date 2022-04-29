Antonio Rudiger's Real Madrid contract details emerge ahead of Chelsea exit: Reports

Details of Antonio Rudiger's contract offer from Real Madrid have been revealed, ahead of the defender's free transfer from Chelsea.
Marca has reported that the 29-year-old is all but certain to join Los Blancos this summer when his current deal at Stamford Bridge expires in June, following intense negotiations,
The Spanish outlet also reported that the German international was keen to stay at the West London club, but the restrictions currently in place due to well-publicized ownership issues have prevented the Blues from offering him a deal that could match that of Real Madrid's.
It was reported by The Athletic in mid-April that Chelsea's final offer to Rudiger was worth £230,000 per week. However, Marca has claimed that the centre-back will earn an annual €9 million net at the Galacticos, with a signing bonus of €8 million.
Rudiger is set to sign a four-year-deal at the Bernabeu, and with added costs such as agent fees and bonuses, the signing is set to cost the 13-time European champions €59 million.
Madrid were close to bringing the German to the Spanish capital at the end of 2021 before talks broke down. It is thought that the recent Champions League quarter-final between the two sides has influenced Rudiger's choice, despite Sky Sports reporting that some of Europe's biggest clubs wanted to sign him.
Rudiger, the future Real Madrid defender, will be sorely missed by Chelsea
Rudiger has become a key member of Thomas Tuchel's side since the German boss arrived at Stamford Bridge and has made 48 appearances for the Blues this season.
Tuchel couldn't hide his disappointment at the news of Rudiger's departure at a recent press conference, admitting to Sky Sports:
"I don't think anybody likes it. He gives everybody confidence in the dressing room. He is a unique character and plays on an outstanding level. He sometimes takes the focus towards him, he loves responsibility."
"Nobody likes this decision but we have to accept it. Like it or not there will be life at Chelsea after Toni. It is also the most important thing for us that it ends like it started, on the highest level."
Rudiger has been an outstanding servant for the Blues since his arrival from Roma in 2017, and has played a part in winning five major trophies, including last season's Champions League victory and the Club World Cup triumph later in the year.