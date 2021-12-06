"Apparently his move to Chelsea is a done deal" – National team coach delivers major transfer claim

Hungary coach Marco Rossi has claimed Attila Szalai is set to join Chelsea. He believes the Blues have a deal agreed with Fenerbache, and the move will be official soon.

Attila Szalai is a 23-year-old defender who has been in fine form. The Hungarian has been linked with various clubs across Europe, and Rossi says there were a few clubs in Spain who were scouting the youngster.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is looking to sign a defender as contract talks with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have stalled.

Attila Szalai could be seen as a replacement for one of the two, and going by what Rossi said, it looks like a done deal. The Hungarian boss said:

"I see very well Attila Szalai, who plays for Fenerbache, but I think he is joining Chelsea. Clearly, he has been followed by important clubs in Spain, but apparently his move to Chelsea is a done deal."

William Gallas backs Attila Szalai to join Chelsea

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas recently spoke about Attila Szalai joining the Blues and claimed it would be the right move for the youngster.

The Frenchman added the Hungarian could learn a lot from the world-class defenders already in Thomas Tuchel's side and said:

"I have seen him play in the national team. I consider him a very good, strong and fast defender. He is still very young; he can develop a lot. The fact that he is being discussed with Chelsea is very good. If the transfer goes through, it would be good for him. I'm sure a step up in level at London would help him a lot.

"He could learn a lot from the world-class defenders, and of course, he could play against the best strikers in the world in the Premier League. Every game in England is physically demanding, but I wasn't scared at all."

While Marco Rossi has openly claimed Attila Szalai is heading to Chelsea, no reliable source has reported the move just yet.

The 23-year-old, if signed by the Blues, could also go out on loan for a season as Thiago Silva is in talks over a new one-year deal.

