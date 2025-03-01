Arda Guler makes decision on Real Madrid future amid interest from Arsenal - Reports

Arda Guler is reportedly keen on staying at Real Madrid amidst interest from Arsenal. The Turkiye international has been linked with a move away in the summer amidst a lack of regular playing time.

Guler has played 1051 minutes across 28 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions this season, starting 10 games. He has scored three goals and provided five assists. He has made just two appearances in Real Madrid's last eight games across competitions.

Hence, Guler has been heavily linked with a move away in the summer. With the FIFA World Cup in 2026, the midfielder is concerned about his lack of regular playing time. As per Caught Offside, Arsenal are interested in signing him in the summer.

However, as per Relevo (via Tribal Football), Guler is determined to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. He doesn't want to leave even on loan and wants to fight for his place in the team. However, he also wants his situation to change and get more regular starts.

Los Blancos beat plenty of competition to sign Guler from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of €20 million. The 20-year-old has, since, scored nine goals and contributed five assists in 41 games across competitions.

Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal superstar could fit in at Real Madrid

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said that Arsenal defender William Saliba 'looks like a Real Madrid player'. He asserted that if the Gunners don't win major trophies soon, the Frenchman could leave the club.

During his appearance on the It's Called Soccer podcast, Carragher said (via GOAL):

"There is one player, and people will be thinking I’m trying to cause a problem for Arsenal here and I’m not. But I think when you’re at a club, and this happened to us at Liverpool, once you don’t win the league or the Champions League, other bigger clubs start thinking, 'okay, we can take their player'.

"So for us at Liverpool it was [Xabi] Alonso, [Javier] Mascherano and [Fernando] Torres and then that team that had been built by Rafa Benitez – players were just leaving left, right and centre. I do look at Saliba and to me he looks like a Real Madrid player. I can imagine him in a Real Madrid kit."

The Spanish giants have been linked with a potential move for William Saliba. David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are on the wrong side of 30 while Eder Militao has now suffered two ACL injuries.

