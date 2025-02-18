Real Madrid sweating over future of key duo seeking Los Blancos exit over playing time concerns: Reports 

Real Madrid duo Arda Guler and Endrick are reportedly considering leaving the club in the summer. They are looking for regular playing time, especially with an aim to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Endrick joined Los Blancos from Palmeiras last summer. He's played just 400 minutes in 22 games across competitions this season, contributing five goals and one assist. He's started just three games and is 18th among Real Madrid's least-used players this season in a 20-man outfield squad.

Guler, meanwhile, is 17th on the list with 967 minutes in 27 games across competitions. He's started nine games, scoring three goals and providing five assists. He joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2023 from Fenerbahce.

As per Sport (via Madrid Universal), both youngsters are considering leaving Real Madrid in the summer either on loan or permanently. They are eager to get playing time at a top club that could help them secure their place in their national squads for the 2026 World Cup.

Arda Guler is likely to be in Turkiye's squad considering lesser competition. He's made 18 appearances for his national side, contributing three goals and three assists. Endrick, however, faces tough competition to feature in the Brazil squad. He's made 13 appearances for Le Selecao, scoring three goals.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's UCL clash against Manchester City and their advantage

Los Blancos will host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 playoff second leg on Wednesday, February 19. Real Madrid won the first leg 3-2 at the Etihad last week.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the second leg, Carlo Ancelotti spoke about his side's advantage, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“This is a psychological issue, which we take into account It has happened many times, but it is also difficult to fix them. If you say to set the game as if it were 0-0 it’s nonsense, nobody believes you, because you can’t change the 2-3. What you can change is the approach to the match, not to make calculations. But you can’t forget that you have an advantage.”

The Italian also shared his expectations from the match, saying:

“An entertaining, complicated, difficult match. We are trying to prepare well and recover players. The idea is to play the same game, taking into account all the difficulty of this type of match. It’s a tie in which everything is at stake in 90 minutes.”

Real Madrid were controversially held to a 1-1 draw by Osasuna in LaLiga in their last game on Saturday, February 15. They will be keen to get back to winning ways against Manchester City, who hammered Newcastle United 4-0 in their last game.

