Arda Guler: Real Madrid reportedly set timeline for summer signing's injury return

Real Madrid are reportedly hoping to have Arda Guler back in the first-team squad in mid-October.

According to AS, Los Blancos first discovered the injury on 29 July during their tour of the United States of America. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee last month and is now in rehabilitation.

As per Lucas Navarette of ManagingMadrid, Real Madrid are happy with the progress Guler is making and expect him to return around the next FIFA international break. Until then, it doesn't seem like Carlo Ancelotti's side will rush him back to first-team action.

Real Madrid's final game before the October international break will be on 8 October in La Liga against Osasuna. Los Merengues will use that international break to assess Guler's situation and ease him back into the squad.

Real Madrid signed the 18-year-old Turkey international earlier this summer for a fee of around €30 million. They beat Barcelona for his signature and it is believed club president Florentino Perez wanted him to play in the first team this season itself.

Before his move to Spain, Guler spent four years at Fenerbahce, where he rose through the ranks and registered nine goals and 12 assists in 51 senior games.

Carlo Ancelotti surprised by Jude Bellingham's goals tally for Real Madrid

One summer signing that has caught everyone's eye is Jude Bellingham. He moved from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid for €103 million and is already making a tangible impact for his new club on the pitch.

Bellingham, 20, has scored in each of the four La Liga games he has played so far. Overall, he has five goals and an assist in four competitive games for the Spanish giants.

Bellingham's goals have put Real Madrid in the lead in each of their last three games. He scored late winners against Celta Vigo and Getafe and has become Los Blancos' main threat up front.

Speaking on Bellingham's influence, Ancelotti said, via the club's official website:

"I'm not surprised by Bellingham's quality. What surprises me is that he has scored so many goals in the first few games. It's quite surprising for everybody and for him. He's a professional and he's very serious.

"The professionalism of the squad is at a high level and he has the example there. He's adapted very well and has gone on holiday with the rest of the young players. I think it's all good."

Ancelotti made a surprise claim earlier this season when he said that the former Birmingham City midfielder could act as Karim Benzema's replacement up front.