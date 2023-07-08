Real Madrid star with €90 million price-tag could now be thrown away after Arda Guler signing: Reports

Arda Guler's arrival at Real Madrid could reportedly play a part in Federico Valverde's potential departure.

A report from El Nacional states that the player could now be thrown away this summer as a potential consequence of Guler signing for Los Blancos. He has been a regular under Carlo Ancelotti in the last two seasons.

Valverde has registered 13 goals and nine assists in 102 games across competitions since the start of the 2021-22 campaign. However, he could now potentially be considered expendable.

Real Madrid have renewed Toni Kroos and Luka Modric's contracts for another year and signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga are three more options in central midfield.

Guler's arrival on top of all of this could see Valverde pushed out of the team. The 18-year-old Turkish playmaker was signed from Fenerbahce earlier this month for a fee of €30 million with add-ons.

Club president Florentino Perez sees Guler as a part of Real Madrid's first-team plans next season. He can play in attacking midfield and down the right flank — the latter being the position where Valverde has often found himself playing under Ancelotti.

Real Madrid are already stacked in midfield. If they have found a player to hold down the right flank, Rodrygo Goes included, then Valverde could have to struggle for a spot in the starting XI.

Valverde, 24, is reportedly valued by Perez at €90 million — 18 times more than the €5 million Los Merengues paid to Penarol for him in 2016. Both Chelsea and Liverpool are apparently eager to have him in their ranks.

Arda Guler says he has no plans of leaving Real Madrid on loan

There were suggestions that Arda Guler could be loaned out for the 2022-23 season after he signed for Real Madrid.

After all, the Turkish playmaker is still in his formative years and doesn't have experience playing in the top five leagues. But the player has himself confirmed he has no plans of leaving Santiago Bernabeu temporarily.

At his unveiling, Guler to reporters (h/t Managing Madrid):

"I rule out that possibility. I want to stay here. Going out on loan doesn’t enter into my thinking. I’ve come here to play and I’ll play. There are many good players here, but I feel I’m ready to play here. I’m going to give my all to earn my place in the squad. The coach called me a few times and told me where I’d play."

The four-cap Turkey international was actively pursued by Barcelona but ended up signing a six-year contract with Real Madrid.

