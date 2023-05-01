Argentina ace Angel Di Maria could reportedly sign for La Liga giants Barcelona if Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi returns to the club this summer.

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Barcelona are not happy with Raphinha’s performances this season and could ship him out in the summer transfer window. It has been claimed that Argentina winger Di Maria could be the one to replace the Brazilian.

Di Maria, who was heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou last summer, will be out of contract at Juventus this summer. The Bianconeri reportedly want to extend his stay, but the player, who has eight times and seven assists in 32 games this season, is yet to agree.

According to the aforementioned report, Messi’s return to Barcelona could convince the former Real Madrid ace to move to Catalonia as a free agent this summer. The Argentine superstars are close friends and enjoy playing together. They have enviable chemistry, which was on display when La Albiceleste won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Barca vice-president Rafa Yuste has confirmed that the club are in talks with Messi’s camp over a possible summer transfer. However, the Camp Nou outfit cannot sign the PSG superstar if they do not reduce their wage bill and generate income.

Raphinha’s departure could fetch the Blaugrana a handsome fee and take them closer to bringing Messi back to the Camp Nou. The former Leeds United man, who has scored ten times and claimed 11 assists in 44 games this season, has been linked with Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Barcelona target Lionel Messi posts surprise Saudi Arabia message on Instagram

With his PSG contract expiring at the end of June, Lionel Messi’s future is well and truly up in the air.

He has been linked with Barcelona, Major League Soccer side Inter Miami and Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal, but concrete news about his next club is yet to arrive.

Amid speculation about his future, Messi took to Instagram to talk about Saudi Arabia’s surprisingly lush landscape.

The sponsored post read:

“Who thought Saudi has so much green? I love to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can.”

Although the post was sponsored by Visit Saudi (Saudi Arabia tourism), many fans speculated that it was a subtle hint at Messi’s next destination.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Al-Hilal are eager to sign the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner this summer. They have reportedly tabled a massive €400 million-per-year offer to pit him against Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

Poll : 0 votes