Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni trims squad to 28 players ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has reportedly narrowed down his squad to 28 players ahead of the impending FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

As per journalist Gaston Edul, Sacloni has included Giovanni Lo Celso and Paulo Dybala in the 28-man squad despite both being injury doubts. Lo Celso has been a key part of the Albicelestes team for a number of years. However, the on-loan Tottenham midfielder has suffered a quad injury while playing for Villarreal.

Gastón Edul @gastonedul Lionel Scaloni está cerca de definir la lista de 26 para el Mundial. Acá hay 28.

Si los estudios marcan que Lo Celso no puede estar, Scaloni solo tiene que definir si lleva 8 o 9 defensores.

Espera la evolución de Dybala para definir los delanteros.

The playmaker is a major doubt for the tournament, as is Dybala, who hasn't played in a month. Argentina are among the favorites to win this year's tournament, as they are currently on a 35-game unbeaten run.

The South American giants are the reigning Copa America champions and thrashed Italy 3-0 at La Finalissima in June. They will aim to become the first non-European champions since Brazil in 2002 and claim their third FIFA World Cup, with their most recent success coming in 1986.

The Qatar tournament also represents Lionel Messi's final chance to win the one trophy that has eluded him throughout his career. The Argentine is in spectacular form for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and is joined in the squad by other attacking starlets such as Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni has his World Cup list down to 28 players. It will be down to 26 players but Scaloni waiting on Gio Lo Celso and Paulo Dybala to define the list. This via @gastonedul Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni has his World Cup list down to 28 players. It will be down to 26 players but Scaloni waiting on Gio Lo Celso and Paulo Dybala to define the list. This via @gastonedul. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/CledWVUVzT

Are Argentina favorites to win 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Plenty of Premier League stars appear to have been given the nod to head to Qatar in Scaloni's long list of players, Emi Martinez, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez have all been named in the team.

A big decision Scaloni has to make is whether or not he takes eight or nine defenders with him to Qatar. That would involve leaving an excellent option out of the squad, with plenty of solid defensive players at his disposal.

Speaking to TyC Sports, Scaloni highlighted the problems of playing a FIFA World Cup midway through the season. He stated:

"That's what it means to play a World Cup in the middle of a championship with a crazy month of October, with matches every three days."

The Argentina boss added:

"And then give you the players three days before the start of a World Cup. Whoever gets on the plane will be fit to play the first match... but there are a few variations we have to evaluate according to the positions."

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni and AFA president Chiqui Tapia flying to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup. Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni and AFA president Chiqui Tapia flying to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup. 🏆🇦🇷 https://t.co/X40oYvl3Xs

