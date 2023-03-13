Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez attracting interest from Premier League top-six club this summer - Reports

Argentina's FIFA World Cup hero Emiliano Martinez is the subject of transfer interest from Premier League 'big six' club Tottenham Hotspur, according to Argentinian journalist Gaston Edul.

Martinez played a crucial role in La Albiceleste winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He kept three clean sheets and was the penalty shootout hero on two occasions, including the final against France.

The goalkeeper's heroics in Qatar, coupled with his performances for Aston Villa in the Premier League, have certainly not gone unnoticed. According to the aforementioned source, Tottenham are interested in signing him this summer.

Hugo Lloris, 36, has been Spurs' first-choice goalkeeper for over a decade but is nearing the end of his career. The north London club have begun the hunt for a new No. 1, and the Argentinian is a top candidate. Edul has suggested that they could even table a formal offer for him in the coming weeks.

"Tottenham have a specific interest in Dibu Martinez and may make an offer in the coming weeks," Edul wrote on Twitter.

It's worth noting that Martinez was on Arsenal's books for ten years before joining Aston Villa in the summer of 2020. He has established himself as a key player for the Birmingham outfit since joining them for around £20 million.

The 30-year-old has made 99 appearances across competitions for Villa, keeping 33 clean sheets. Having signed a new long-term contract in January last year, he is contracted to the club till 2027.

Although Unai Emery's side are under no pressure to sell him, they could cash in on him for the right price, according to The Sun. An offer of around £35 million could reportedly tempt them to let him go.

Only 15 players have played for both Arsenal and Tottenham so far. It remains to be seen if the World Cup winner will be the 16th.

Tottenham not the only Premier League big gun interested in Emiliano Martinez

Apart from Spurs, Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in signing Emiliano Martinez this summer. The Blues have Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga in their ranks but are reportedly on the lookout for a new No. 1.

The Villa star will thus not be short of options should he seek a move away from Birmingham this summer. His heroics with Argentina at the World Cup could soon earn him a big-money move to another Premier League club.

