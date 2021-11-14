Argentina and PSG reach agreement over Lionel Messi's playing time - Reports

Argentina and PSG have reached an agreement over Lionel Messi's playing time during the ongoing international break, according to Marca. The Parisians want to restrict their star forward's workload to just 20 minutes.

Messi missed PSG's last two games before the international break due to an injury. Despite being sidelined while with Mauricio Pochettino's side, the forward linked up with the Argentinean national team last week.

The 34-year-old went on to play under 20 minutes in Argentina's World Cup qualifier clash with Uruguay on Friday. PSG, though, are not pleased with Messi being rushed back into action by Lionel Scaloni.

They are unhappy with the star being called up to the Argentinean national team during the ongoing international break amidst his fitness concerns. However, it is said that the Parisians have allowed the player to prioritize international duty as per their contract.

Despite the agreement, PSG are keen to ensure Messi is not overworked by Argentina. According to a new report, the two teams have now reached an agreement over the forward's playing time.

The Copa America champions face Brazil in their next World Cup qualifier match on Tuesday. PSG want to restrict Messi's playing time to 20 minutes but it remains to be seen if Argentina have plans to start him against Tite and Co.

Messi featured in Argentina's 1-0 win over Uruguay on Friday. The 34-year-old came on in the 76th minute of the match and did not have a significant impact on the game. Angel Di Maria's goal early on in the game earned them the win.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup Lionel Messi doesn’t look too pleased to not be playing for Argentina right now 😬 Lionel Messi doesn’t look too pleased to not be playing for Argentina right now 😬 https://t.co/LM0rw0Jd8h

With Argentina now gearing up to face arch-rivals Brazil on Tuesday, Scaloni could be reluctant to leave his captain on the bench.

PSG hopeful Lionel Messi returns from Argentina camp unscathed

Lionel Messi joined PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona in what was one of the biggest transfers of the summer. However, the Argentinean has struggled to make a significant impact in Paris, with injuries not helping his cause.

Having worked hard to get Messi fit, Pochettino's side are hopeful of having his services available for the rest of the season. They will be keen to see the forward return from international duty unscathed.

Matches between Argentina and Brazil often tend to get physical. PSG will be watching on nervously should Messi play a key role in the game on Tuesday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Parisians face Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday and it remains to be seen if Messi will start for them.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee