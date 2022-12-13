Argentina’s possible starting XI for 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal against Croatia leaks: Reports

Argentina's possible starting XI for their crunch semi-final encounter with Croatia on Tuesday, December 13, at the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been leaked.

The Albiceleste face the Vatreni at the Lusail Stadium for a place in Sunday's showpiece clash.

Even though the kick-off is still a few hours away, Lionel Scaloni's lineup might have been revealed through a leak online.

The Argentine manager has reverted to a 4-4-2 formation with Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez leading the line once more. In midfield, Leandro Paredes comes back into the XI, along with Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez and Rodrigo De Paul.

Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi all retain their place in defense, while Nicolas Tagliafico starts at the left-back spot as Matheus Acuna is suspended from the clash.

Lisandro Martinez, who started in their Netherlands win, is also axed. Midfield maestro Angel Di Maria will start on the bench once again. He's been struggling with muscular issues and has only made limited appearances in the knockout stages of the ongoing tournament in Qatar.

Clearly, Scaloni is looking to shut Croatia's midfield down as the likes of Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, and Marcelo Brozovic cover a lot of ground and are key to controlling the tempo of the match.

Messi and Alvarez seem indispensable up front, with the talismanic duo accounting for six of Argentina's nine goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been on target in both their knockout stages too, scoring one each against Australia and the Netherlands in the round of 16 and quarter-finals, respectively.

Argentina versus Croatia promises a tense 2022 FIFA World Cup clash

Argentina and Croatia meet in a top-billing clash for a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals on Tuesday.

La Albiceleste have rebuilt emphatically from their shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening game and have gone hell for leather ever since.

Squawka @Squawka



2006 2-3

Messi scored his first Argentina goal, Modrić made his international debut



2018 0-3

Modrić scored, Croatia went on to reach the World Cup final



A third meeting in a third decade awaits.



@WrldSoccerShop Lionel Messi vs Luka Modrić at international level...20062-3Messi scored his first Argentina goal, Modrić made his international debut20180-3Modrić scored, Croatia went on to reach the World Cup finalA third meeting in a third decade awaits. Lionel Messi vs Luka Modrić at international level...2006 🇦🇷 2-3 🇭🇷Messi scored his first Argentina goal, Modrić made his international debut2018 🇦🇷 0-3 🇭🇷Modrić scored, Croatia went on to reach the World Cup finalA third meeting in a third decade awaits.@WrldSoccerShop https://t.co/wwqPfE3EdT

Led by the peerless Lionel Messi, the reigning Copa America champion are a strong attacking unit and will be a real test of Croatia's mettle.

Modric and Co., on the other hand, have conceded only thrice in five games, keeping two clean sheets, but most importantly, have demonstrated a supreme mentality.

In both their knockout games so far, Zlatko Dalic's side fell behind, only to fight back and push their rivals all the way before prevailing in the penalty shootouts.

Argentina and Croatia also met in the group stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup where the Balkan side secured a 3-0 win.

Overall, they have squared off against each other five times, with both sides winning twice each, while one game ended in a draw.

Both sides have some star footballers in their ranks who are expected to make this clash a cracker of a contest with a final berth up for grabs.

