Argentina superstar set to finalize move to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, likely to make debut for the club in Leagues Cup: Reports

Rodrigo De Paul is reportedly set to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami this summer. He is expected to make his debut in the Leagues Cup, like the Barcelona legend did in 2023.

According to a report in the Miami Herald, De Paul's move is sealed, and he will be heading to the United States after his vacation. Atletico Madrid and Inter Miami have agreed on a deal, which starts with an initial loan.

The 31-year-old will be moving after the Spanish side triggered the one-year extension in his contract, taking his final year at the club to 2027. That clause has now helped the MLS side get him on loan for the rest of the season, with a purchase option set at €15 million.

Javier Mascherano was asked about the 2022 World Cup winner joining the squad, but the coach said he doesn't want to talk about players who are under contract elsewhere.

"I don't like talking about players who still belong to another club. He's a world-class player, a World Cup champion, and we're always interested in top-quality footballers," Mascherano said (via beIN Sports).

De Paul will not be joining Inter Miami as a Designated Player and will thus have his salary capped. He will move on a Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) contract, similar to that of Luis Suarez, with Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Lionel Messi remaining as the DPs at the club.

GiveMeSport has reported that Rodrigo De Paul will take Busquets' spot as the Designated Player when he becomes permanent at the start of 2026. The Spaniard is in the final months of his contract and could be leaving at the end of the season.

Heavy workload catching up to Lionel Messi and company, says Inter Miami boss

Javier Mascherano has claimed that the number of matches they have played in a short time has caught up to his players. He was talking to the media after Lionel Messi and co lost 3-0 at the TQL Stadium to FC Cincinnati, when he said (via GOAL):

"We were second-best today, no question about it. From the opening minutes we struggled to win our duels. Physically, we're carrying a heavy load, and eventually that shows. Unfortunately, we couldn't deliver the performance we wanted."

"They pressed us hard from the start. We never found our rhythm, we weren't sharp or mentally clear, and they took full advantage. It's worrying when we lose this way, when the other team dominates from start to finish. That moment could've shifted the momentum and given us a spark. But it didn't happen. The result, and especially the way it played out, is concerning. Now we need to reset," he added.

Lionel Messi has played 90 minutes in 11 successive MLS matches this season. He also played the full game in all FIFA Club World Cup games this summer.

