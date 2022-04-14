Argentine footballer Eduardo Salvio wanted by police for allegedly running girlfriend over with car - Reports

Boca Juniors attacker Eduardo Salvio is reportedly wanted by the Argentine police for running over his girlfriend with his car, according to journalist Roy Nemer.

According to reports, the 31-year-old was accused of having an external affair which was caught by his girlfriend. This allegedly prompted Salvio to carry out the aforementioned act. Nemer tweeted the following in this regard:

"Police are looking for former Benfica, Atletico Madrid and current Boca Juniors player Eduardo Salvio. He is being accused of having ran over his girlfriend with his car after she reportedly caught him with another woman."

It is worth mentioning that this is the second time this year where a high-profile footballer has been accused of assault. Earlier in January, Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

Greenwood was arrested by Greater Manchester Police and suspensed indefinitely by Manchester United.

Greenwood's actions had various off-field repercussions. The forward was removed from all footballing video games and also had sponsors end their relationship with the player.

If found guilty of the aforementioned act, Salvio could expect a similar kind of consequence against himself.

Eduardo Salvio has represented some of the world's biggest football clubs

Eduardo Salvio has had a successful playing career in Europe as well as in South America. He started his playing career in his native Argentina for Club Atletico Lanus in 2008.

The winger then moved to Spain to play for Atletico Madrid in 2010, where he spent two seasons. The 31-year-old won two Europa League titles with the Los Rojiblancos in 2010 and 2012.

Salvio then moved to play for SL Benfica in Portugal, where he would have his most successful stint in Europe. The winger first had a loan spell at the Lisbon-based side during the 2010-11 season before signing for them permanently in 2012.

Salvio spent seven seasons playing for Benfica, where he would go on to make 266 appearances, scoring 62 goals and providing 56 assists. The Argentine also won numerous trophies whilst in Portugal, including five Primeira Liga titles and two Portuguese cups.

He would then return to his homeland of Argentina in 2019, signing for Boca Juniors where he is currently still playing.

It is also worth mentioning that Salvio has been capped 14 times by the Argentina national team. The 31-year-old attacker was also part of Argentina's 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

