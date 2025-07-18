Arne Slot could give Liverpool academy star chances in the first-team if Luis Diaz leaves in the summer: Reports

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is reportedly considering giving Rio Ngumoha a role in the first team squad if Luis Diaz leaves this summer. The manager is delighted with the teenager, who made his debut for the club earlier this year.

Speaking to TBR Football, journalist Graeme Bailey claimed that there are internal talks of Ngumoha getting more chances this season. He added that the current plan remains to replace Diaz and Darwin Nunez if they leave. However, the teenager could end up getting the chances if they fail to get one of their top target. He said:

"If both Nunez and Diaz leave, Liverpool are expected to sign a left winger and a centre forward to fill those gaps. But separately, there's talk about Rio Ngumoha, a 16-year-old who could be involved with the first team next season."

"If Ngumoha gets opportunities on the left alongside players like Cody Gakpo, it raises the question of how urgent the need really is for another left-sided signing. But from what I'm hearing, Liverpool still want to bring someone in for that position."

Luis Diaz is a target for Barcelona and Bayern Munich this summer. The Bundesliga side have already had a €67.5 million bid rejected for the winger.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez is a target for Saudi Pro League clubs, while Napoli are also keeping tabs.

Arne Slot heaped praise on Liverpool teenager earlier this year

Arne Slot was delighted after Rio Ngumoha made his debut for the club this year in the FA Cup Third Round win over Accrington Stanley. He claimed that the teenager was already winning over the fans and was getting them excited every time he was on the ball. He said via Liverpool.com:

"I think he's been with us now for half a season. Every time when he comes training with us we see what his qualities are. He can dominate one-v-one situations, he is very quick on his feet, he can change directions really fast. And I'm always happy if a player makes his debut that he shows what we see on the training ground as well, so the fans could see it."

"I think the fans liked what they saw; you could feel this in the stadium in the first half already and when I took him out, [from] the reaction of the fans I think we could see they liked what they saw as well. So, a special day for him – making your debut, win. He will sleep well tonight, I assume."

The FA Cup clash was the only match Rio Ngumoha played for the first team last season. He played 10 times for the U18 side, in addition to nine appearances for the U21 and six for the U19 side in the UEFA Youth League.

