Liverpool reject €67.5 million bid from European giants for Luis Diaz; Reds' valuation of forward revealed: Reports

Liverpool have rejected a €67.5 million (£58.6 million) bid from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz, according to transfer expert David Ornstein (via The Athletic). While Diaz has allegedly informed the club he wants to leave this summer, the Reds value him at over €100 million.

The Merseysiders signed Luis Diaz from Porto in January 2022 for a reported transfer fee of £37.5 million. The 28-year-old has been deployed as a left-winger and false nine, recording 41 goals and 23 assists in 148 appearances across all competitions. He has helped the Reds win five trophies to date, including the 2024-25 Premier League title under Arne Slot.

Diaz's contract is set to expire in two years. However, Liverpool have shown no signs of offering him a new deal, despite considering him an important part of their plans heading into next season. Due to this, the Colombian is reportedly seeking an exit this summer, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich both interested in his signature.

While Bayern Munich submitted a formal bid earlier today (Tuesday, July 15), this was swiftly rejected by Liverpool. While the Reds value Diaz at over €100 million, this is reportedly due to accounting purposes, as they are unwilling to sell him this summer.

Liverpool hold talks with Crystal Palace forward over potential signing: Reports

According to French outlet Foot Mercato (via Rousing the Kop), Liverpool recently made contact with Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta. The Reds are seeking to bolster their attack this summer, due to Diogo Jota's tragic death and Darwin Nunez being linked with a transfer to Napoli and Al-Hilal.

Since joining Crystal Palace on a permanent deal in January 2022, Mateta has established himself as an underrated and consistent forward in the Premier League. The Frenchman has garnered 46 goals and 11 assists in 152 appearances across all competitions, including 30 PL goals over the past two seasons.

The Reds have reportedly held a meeting with Mateta and his agent in Paris. With two years remaining on his current deal with Palace, the Eagles are expected to demand a transfer fee of £43 million.

While Arne Slot and Co. remain interested in other forwards like Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, Mateta's lower market value could lead to the Reds making a move in the coming weeks.

