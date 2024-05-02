Arne Slot wants 6 ft 2 midfielder to be his first signing at Liverpool this summer: Reports

Arne Slot reportedly wants to secure the services of Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer as his first signing once the former takes over as Liverpool boss.

Jurgen Klopp announced in January that he would be stepping down at the end of the season, after which Slot is expected to pick up the baton from the German. After coming to Anfield, HITC claims that the Dutch tactician will look to sign Wieffer, who currently plays under him in the Eredivisie.

The defensive midfielder stands at 6 ft 2 and was previously lauded by his manager, who claimed the former has the potential to become the 'best in the world’. So far this season, the 24-year-old has made 42 appearances across competitions, bagging six goals and four assists.

The Reds are certainly looking at the number six role as a position that needs improving. Although Wataru Endo has done reasonably well, the Japan international is 31, which could prompt the Merseysiders to look at more long-term options.

As far as Wieffer is concerned, a move to Anfield would be a step in the right direction for his career. He would gain the opportunity to play in the Premier League, widely considered to be the best league in the world.

Additionally, he could compete for top honors like the English top-flight title and the UEFA Champions League next season. The midfielder would also link up with fellow Dutch players Virgil Van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch, should this deal come through.

Liverpool linked with a move for FC Porto defensive midfielder - Reports

Liverpool badge

Liverpool are seemingly looking at multiple options to come in and play the defensive midfield role next season. Among these are FC Porto's Alan Varela, who has played 40 matches across competitions this season for the Portuguese outfit, bagging two goals and three assists.

However, it is claimed that a move for the Argentina under-23 international won't be cheap (via 3 added minutes). The player's current employers would only sell if the midfielder's reported €70 million release clause is met.

The Reds certainly could do with a couple of options in the position, which would allow Alexis Mac Allister to venture further forward. Although Varela is just 22, the Merseyside outfit may be better suited looking for options who have proved their worth in Europe's top five leagues.