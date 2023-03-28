Arsenal and 3 other Premier League clubs in race to sign €30m-rated attacking midfielder: Reports

Arsenal are among four English clubs keen to sign Jesper Lindstrom from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, according to SPORT1 journalist Patrick Berger.

The Gunners are on course to win their first Premier League title since the 2003-04 season. They notably boast an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with 10 games left to play.

Meanwhile, the Arsenal hierarchy have no plans to rest on their laurels as they have already started planning for next season. They have set their eyes on building on the foundation set by Mikel Arteta by strengthening their squad further.

Sam Dean @SamJDean



telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/… Arsenal are hoping to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer and have made the England international their top target. Understand deal could be around £70m. Credit to top pro @garyjacob for first report Arsenal are hoping to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer and have made the England international their top target. Understand deal could be around £70m. Credit to top pro @garyjacob for first report telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/…

The midfield is an area the north London giants will look to reinforce, with West Ham United's Declan Rice said to be a top target. They are also considering swoops for other players.

According to the aforementioned source, the Gunners hold an interest in Eintracht Frankfurt's Lindstrom. As per Berger's colleague Christopher Michel, they have also been in touch with the Bundesliga club over the attacking midfielder's potential transfer.

Patrick Berger @berger_pj @CMoffiziell @SPORT1 Arsenal FC among the English clubs pushing to sign Jesper Lindstrøm. Eintracht Frankfurt already preparing for the departure of the 23yo midfielder. Price tag: €30m. With #AFC three other UK clubs in the race, sources telling us. Arsenal FC among the English clubs pushing to sign Jesper Lindstrøm. Eintracht Frankfurt already preparing for the departure of the 23yo midfielder. Price tag: €30m. With #AFC three other UK clubs in the race, sources telling us. 🇩🇰 @CMoffiziell @SPORT1

Frankfurt are under no pressure to sell Lindstrom as the player is contracted to them until June 2026. However, there is a feeling that this might be the right time for them to cash in on him.

The German top-flight club are thus bracing for the Denmark international's departure, as per the report. They are prepared to sanction a move for him for a sum of €30 million this summer.

Lindstrom joined Frankfurt from Danish club Brondby IF for €7 million ahead of the 2021-22 season. He has since made 70 appearances across competitions for them, grabbing 14 goals and 13 assists in the process.

The Dane's €30 million price tag makes him an attractive target for Arsenal, but they face competition from other clubs for his signature. The Gunners are one of four Premier League clubs interested in the attacker if the report is to be believed.

Brentford have notably been mooted as a potential destination for the 23-year-old this summer. A transfer to the Bees could entice him as Thomas Frank's side already have a number of Danes in their ranks.

Liverpool have been linked with Arsenal target Jesper Lindstrom

Liverpool have previously been credited with an interest in signing Lindstrom from Frankfurt. They could have an advantage in the race to sign him as the player has already expressed his admiration for the Reds.

With several clubs like Arsenal interested and Frankfurt prepared to sell, a move to the Premier League appears to be on the cards for Lindstrom. However, it remains to be seen who will emerge victorious in the race to acquire him.

