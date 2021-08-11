Arsenal in advanced talks to sign goalkeeper - Reports

Arsenal's search for a new goalkeeper seems to be nearing a breakthrough. The Gunners have been linked with a couple of names over the last few weeks but it appears they've finally decided on who to sign.

According to reports, the London-based club are already pulling the strings to lure Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to the Emirates Stadium this summer. Talks are said to be ongoing between the two parties, with Arsenal confident an agreement will be reached very soon.

Arsenal 'in advanced talks to sign goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in £24m deal' https://t.co/dt1kYmOQ9v — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) August 11, 2021

The Gunners are desperate to sign a backup option for Bernd Leno before the new Premier League campaign kicks off. It earlier appeared as though they'd be signing Ajax's Andre Onana after making contact with the Cameroon international, but they eventually switched their focus to a home-grown talent.

The report also mentions that Sheffield United have slapped a £30 million asking price on Ramsdale. Arsenal are expected to pay an upfront fee of £24 million for the English goalkeeper, with the remaining £6 million arranged to come from add-ons.

Sheffield United slap £30million price tag on Arsenal transfer target Aaron Ramsdalehttps://t.co/S4JqI0iXyM pic.twitter.com/IUEexToL8y — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 23, 2021

The goalkeeper made 38 appearances for Sheffield in the Premier League last season and was also included in England's squad for the European Championship this summer. He has a contract with the Blades until the summer of 2024.

Ramsdale's brilliant displays have put him on the radar of a number of Premier League outfits and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him in the English top flight next season.

The goalkeeper could be on his way to Arsenal this summer

Who else are Arsenal eyeing this summer?

Apart from Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal are looking to sign a couple of players to bolster their squad for next season. The likes of Zeki Celik, Max Aarons, Ruben Neves, Manuel Locatelli, James Maddison and Renato Sanches have all been linked with a switch to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The Gunners are expected to strengthen their squad significantly following the capitulation they experienced last season. A number of players are also expected to be offloaded. The likes of Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, David Luiz and Lucas Torreira could all be shown the exit door before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee