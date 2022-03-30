Arsenal among 3 clubs to have made an offer for 22-year-old forward - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly among three teams targeting Feyenoord star Luis Sinisterra.

Nicknamed "Joya," the 22-year-old has been in fine form for the Eredivisie side this season, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists in 24 league games. His tally in all competitions this season stands at 18 goals and 11 assists.

According to CorriereDelloSport, Arsenal, Napoli, Bayer Leverkusen, and Atletico Madrid have all made inquiries over the Colombian, who is valued by Feyenoord at around €15 million. The winger's contract with the Dutch club expires in 2024.

Transfersgalaxy @transfersgalaxy Arsenal have reportedly tabled an offer for Feyenoord winger, Luis Sinisterra. Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in him [Corriere dello Sport] Arsenal have reportedly tabled an offer for Feyenoord winger, Luis Sinisterra. Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in him [Corriere dello Sport] 🚨 Arsenal have reportedly tabled an offer for Feyenoord winger, Luis Sinisterra. Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in him [Corriere dello Sport] https://t.co/P10E2wcsZk

The Gunners could be on the lookout for a winger this summer, with Nicolas Pepe having failed to live up to the hype from his time at Lille.

Mikel Arteta's men currently sit in a promising position to secure UEFA Champions League football next season. They are fourth with 10 games remaining, having played a game less than Tottenham Hotspur, who trail them by three points.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Luis Sinisterra with a ridiculous strike for Feyenoord



#UECL Chested the ball down and unleashed it!Luis Sinisterra with a ridiculous strike for Feyenoord Chested the ball down and unleashed it!Luis Sinisterra with a ridiculous strike for Feyenoord 🚀#UECL https://t.co/D74VNCssF3

Arsenal need added firepower ahead of a potential Champions League campaign next year

The Gunners need to add a proven goalscorer to their squad this summer

Arsenal are looking to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2017. For that reason, a goalscoring boost for a side that has lacked goals in recent years is in order.

The club parted ways with Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang in bittersweet circumstances in January, with the striker joining Barcelona on a free transfer.

The Gabon international had been the Gunners' goalscoring machine over the years. The void he has left is clear, with the north London side scoring the least number of league goals out of the EPL top seven (44).

Luis Sinisterra's goalscoring prowess from out wide could be hugely beneficial to Mikel Arteta should a potential move come to fruition.

However, the north London giants are unlikely to stop there as they look to bring in an out-and-out center-forward.

Darwin Nunez of Benfica has been linked with the club. Football.London reports that Gunners director Edu has been in touch with the player's representatives.

Nunez has been in fine goalscoring form this season, scoring 20 Primeira Liga goals in 22 appearances.

Arsenal have also been linked with Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The English forward has had an injury-plagued season for the Toffees. However, he was the club's top goalscorer in the 2020-2021 season, scoring 21 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions.

The Sun reports that both Arsenal and West Ham United are interested in the 25-year-old, who could be set to leave Goodison Park this summer.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh