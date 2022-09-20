Arsenal among 5 clubs interested in signing 20-year-old midfielder: Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal are one of the five teams interested in signing FC Luzern midfielder Ardon Jashari, Matteo Moreno (via HITC) has claimed. Alongside the Gunners, Ajax, Real Sociedad, Napoli, and OGC Nice are also reportedly interested in the 20-year-old midfield talent.

Jashari, who has been with Luzern his entire professional career, is a defensive midfielder. He broke into the senior team in the 2021-22 campaign and has since established himself as one of the most lucrative prospects in Switzerland. Although Jashari is capable of playing in multiple midfield positions, he has been most comfortable operating as the deepest lying midfielder.

The young Swiss footballer’s knack for playing in a defensive midfield position could be why Arsenal are interested in getting him on their books. Thomas Partey has already endured a spell out this season due to injury and only recently returned to action. Mohammed Elneny, on the other hand, might not return to action until 2023.

The north Londoners also failed to sign a defensive midfielder in the summer transfer window, which might have made them more attentive towards Jashari. However, considering he is also being reportedly courted by Ajax, Napoli, Sociedad, and Nice, Arsenal could have a hard time getting the Luzern man to sign over the dotted line.

Jashari has featured in eight games for Luzern across competitions this season, recording two assists. His contract with the Swiss outfit expires in June 2026.

Arsenal return to winning ways with impressive victory over Brentford

On September 4, the Gunners succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford against Manchester United, which ended their five-game winning run in the Premier League this season. On Sunday (September 18), they traveled to Brentford to ensure that the defeat in Manchester was only a blip, not a cause for panic.

Fortunately for the traveling fans, the north Londoners regained their confidence at Brentford and secured a confident 3-0 win. William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus, and Fabio Vieira found the back of the net on Sunday to ensure a comfortable win for Mikel Arteta’s side. The league leaders (18 points 7 games) return to action with a highly-anticipated clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on October 1.

