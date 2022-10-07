Arsenal among candidates to sign 27-year-old star who failed to secure Manchester United transfer: Reports

Arsenal are among the candidates pursuing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot after Manchester United failed to sign him this summer, as per Tutto Juve (h/t SportWitness).

The Red Devils were interested in bringing the France international to Old Trafford but failed to reach an agreement with his mother-cum-agent, Veronique Rabiot. Her son is currently in the final 12 months of his contract at the Allianz Stadium and could leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old is said to be demanding around €10 million in annual wages, a figure that Juve are finding impossible to match. Hence, the Premier League has been cited as a likely destination for the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder next year.

Despite his contract impasse with Juventus, Rabiot has continued to feature regularly in manager Massimiliano Allegri's line-up. He has started in six games for them across competitions this season.

Of the five games he has missed, four were due to injury and one was the result of a yellow card suspension on the opening day of the season. Hence, it remains to be seen if Allegri will be open to letting one of his star midfielders leave next summer.

Juve signed Paul Pogba on a free transfer from Manchester United and loaned in Leandro Paredes from PSG for the season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, made no additions to the central midfield area in the summer and hence, could be enticed by Rabiot's contract situation at Juve.

Arsenal keeping tabs on Manchester United star - reports

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are keeping an eye on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who is in the final year of his contract.

The Red Devils have the option to extend his stay until the summer of 2024 but have yet to do so. As of now, he could become a free agent at the end of the season, opening the door for Arsenal to make a blockbuster signing.

Rashford has been a regular starter for manager Erik ten Hag. He has scored five goals and made three assists in eight games across competitions despite missing four games due to injury.

His most recent contribution came in the form of a brace and an assist in United's 3-2 UEFA Europa League win against Omonia Nicosia on October 6. He replaced Jadon Sancho at the half-time interval with the score tied at 1-1 but ensured that his team left Nicosia with all three points.

Rashford is expected to start for the Manchester-based giants when they take on Everton on Sunday (October 11) in Liverpool.

