Arsenal and Juventus interested in Barcelona star - Reports

Arsenal and Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest this summer. The American has shown his potential during his first season in Spain and is now the subject of transfer interest from some of Europe's top clubs.

According to SPORT, Arsenal, Juventus and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing the full-back this summer, but Dest is keen to stay at Barcelona. When asked about rumours of a move away from the Catalan giants, the American replied:

"I’m only thinking about Barca."

Both Juventus and Arsenal are keen to strengthen their right-back positions this summer. Juan Cuadrado is reaching the end of his career and there are doubts over how much longer the Colombian can be effective at Juventus.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are looking to sell current first-choice right-back Hector Bellerin this summer. The Gunners are actively in the market for a player who can play in their first team, and the Barcelona star fits the bill perfectly.

Dest showed flashes of his brilliance in his first season with Barcelona, but was unable to do so on a consistent basis. The American will hope to develop even further next season and establish himself as one of the best full-backs in Spain.

Barcelona, Juventus and Arsenal set for huge transfer windows

Allegri has been appointed as the new Juventus manager

Barcelona, Juventus and Arsenal have a huge summer transfer window ahead of them as all three clubs are currently in transitional phases.

Barcelona are ready to part ways with many players as club president Joan Laporta looks to usher in a new era at the club. Blaugrana will, however, first prioritize extending club talisman Lionel Messi's contract, with the Argentine set to become a free agent at the end of June.

Massimiliano Allegri's appointment at Juventus will mean the Italian manager will try and put his stamp on the side that had such a disappointing 2020-21 season. And with Cristiano Ronaldo's future up in the air, the Bianconeri could be set for a summer of upheaval.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are bracing themselves for a mass exodus from the club following their failure to qualify for European football next season. Mikel Arteta will have a huge task on his hands to help the club challenge for the top 6 places again.

