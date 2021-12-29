Arsenal and AS Roma still €5m apart in valuation of versatile 24-year-old: Reports

Arsenal and AS Roma are reportedly still €5m apart in their valuation of versatile Gunners star Ainsley Maitland-Niles. According to the Italian regional daily Corriere della Sera, Arsenal are holding out for a fee of €15m, while Roma want to close at €10m.

Jose Mourinho is keen to strengthen his Roma squad for the second half of the season. The Serie A club have reportedly identified Arsenal player Maitland-Niles as a potential recruit ahead of the winter transfer window.

It emerged earlier this week that Roma are interested in signing Maitland-Niles on a loan deal with the option of making the move permanent. Arsenal, though, do not want to let the Englishman leave unless there is an obligation to buy him at the end of the deal.

AS Roma are in advanced talks to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan with buy option from Arsenal. Negotiations ongoing - talks opened few days ago.

While there are differences between Arsenal and Roma, the two clubs are willing to negotiate over a deal for Maitland-Niles. Mourinho's side and the London giants are said to be discussing the terms of the transfer.

Both clubs are yet to finalize the player fee as well. It is said that Roma would also have to pay Arsenal a loan fee of around €750,000 for Maitland-Niles. The two clubs are also discussing the finer details of the deal. This includes how many games the 24-year-old should play for the Serie A club to be obligated to buy him.

Meanwhile, Roma are said to have reached an agreement with Maitland-Niles over personal terms. The England international will reportedly earn €2.5m per year should he join Mourinho's side.

FK ☕️ @fkhanage To allow Maitland-Niles leave on loan and for our boys to go to AFCON, Arsenal must have a CM signing lined up this January. I’d be staggered if there wasn’t a plan. To allow Maitland-Niles leave on loan and for our boys to go to AFCON, Arsenal must have a CM signing lined up this January. I’d be staggered if there wasn’t a plan.

How has AS Roma target Ainsley Maitland-Niles fared for Arsenal

Ainsley Maitland-Niles rose through the ranks at Arsenal's academy before making his senior debut in 2014. The Englishman played his first game for the Gunners in their 4-1 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League under Arsene Wenger.

Maitland-Niles has since made 132 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal. The 24-year-old has contributed to 11 goals for the side while operating in different positions.

However, the versatile player does not appear to have a place in Mikel Arteta's plans for the future. Maitland-Niles was heavily linked with a move to Everton last summer, but Arsenal managed to retain his services.

Roma, though, could soon acquire his services from Arsenal.

Edited by Aditya Singh