Arsenal asked to pay €50 million to sign transfer target - Reports 

As per Spanish outlet AS, Arsenal could have to pay around €50 million if they are to sign Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino this summer. The Spaniard has garnered interest from multiple clubs and the Spanish side will look to sell him for a hefty fee.

Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Pino is on the radar of three Premier League clubs but Villarreal are yet to receive an offer.

In his column for CaughtOffside, Romano wrote:

“Many clubs have been following Yeremi Pino for months. He is a top player of the future that at least three Premier League clubs have been monitoring for some time."

He added:

“No proposals have been made yet to Villarreal, who would like more than €50m for their young star; it will not be an easy negotiation. As for the rumours about Arsenal – Edu was not travelling to Spain to meet Villarreal, also because Pino’s agents are based in the UK (Stellar Group).”

Pino, 19, did impressed for Villarreal last season, playing 40 matches in all competitions, registering seven goals and four assists.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaps praise on new signing Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal beat Leicester City comfortably at the Emirates in their Premier League clash on August 13. A brace from Gabriel Jesus and a goal each from Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli secured a 4-2 victory for the Gunners.

Leicester's two goals, meanwhile, came from William Saliba's own goal and a James Maddison strike.

Jesus could've easily completed a hat-trick in the match but failed to convert the chances that fell his way.

After the match, manager Mikel Arteta was happy with the Brazilian's performance, as he said (via ESPN):

"We know what Gabi can do. He scored two and got two assists and is still disappointed because he thinks he should have scored four. That's the standard, that's the mentality you need to go to a different level."

Arsenal signed Jesus from Manchester City for £45 million earlier this summer. He scored 95 goals and provided 46 assists in 233 matches for the Cityzens across all competitions.

He has started well at the Emirates as well, scoring seven goals in five pre-season matches. While he failed to score in their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on the opening day, Jesus definitely led them to victory over Leicester City.

