Arsenal on the 'attack' to sign 22-year-old attacking midfielder in January Reports

Arsenal are already making plans for the winter transfer window to improve the team. According to Bild (via SportWitness), the Gunners are looking at signing Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom. The 22-year-old's impressive performances have put him on Arsenal's radar, and they are prepared to secure his signature in the winter transfer window.

Lindstrom, whose contract with the Bundesliga outfit is set to expire in 2026, has been a source of creativity for his team, registering three assists in ten games so far. According to the report, Arsenal have already reached out to Lindstrom's agent for a potential move in January.

With the star valued at approximately €17 million, Arsenal should not face any difficulties in signing him. The north London outfit already have a number of attacking midfielders, with Martin Odeegard and Fabio Vieira prospering at the Emirates.

However, Lindstrom is seen as a versatile player who can play on the wing as well. He could be a good addition to the squad if injuries occur during the season.

Arsenal are enjoying resurgent form that has put them atop the Premier League table

Now in the first international break of the season, the Gunners are set apart from other clubs in England's top tier. They have lost just one game, won six and scored a remarkable 17 goals in just seven games. Mikel Arteta's leadership is certainly making an impact as the team is currently playing the best football in the league.

A number of players have been in exceptional form for Arsenal. Former captain Granit Xhaka is putting in brilliant performances in the heart of the midfield. Three assists in seven appearances for the Gunners is a feat the 29-year-old has not achieved before.

Upfront, former Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has also started the season on a high, after struggling for playing time at the Etihad. The Brazil international has registered four goals and three assists in seven games.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping to keep his squad injury free so they can challenge for a trophy this season.

