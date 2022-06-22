Arsenal and Barcelona among 5 clubs keeping tabs on Alexis Sanchez - Reports

Arsenal and FC Barcelona are reportedly among five clubs keeping an eye on Alexis Sanchez's situation at Inter Milan.

According to Chilean outlet La Tercera (via The Mirror), other clubs interested in signing the attacker include Olympique Marseille, Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa.

Sanchez has represented both Barcelona and Arsenal over the course of his career in Europe. The 33-year-old forward permanently joined Inter Milan from Manchester United in the summer of 2020 on a free transfer. Sanchez was part of the Inter Milan team that won the Serie A title during the 2020-21 season.

However, the Chilean forward did not have a great 2021-22 campaign. Sanchez managed just nine goals and five assists in 39 games across all competitions. The forward also recorded only seven starts in Serie A, with most of his appearances coming off the bench.

Sanchez is now rumored to be open to leaving Inter Milan with Barcelona and Arsenal interested in re-signing the player. According to 90min, however, Aston Villa are in the running as well and are willing to match the wages the Chilean receives at Inter Milan.

Sources close to Sanchez have confirmed that Ligue 1 side Marseille are also a team for him to consider a move to this summer. The source was quoted as saying the following (via 90min):

"Marseille is one of the options that the player has on the table, but there are others that attract him the most, like Barcelona."

Arsenal are in the market for a new forward ahead of the 2022-23 season. Mikel Arteta's side are yet to replace Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and have been linked with Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus.

Sanchez notably played some of the best football of his career at the Emirates Stadium. He scored 80 goals and provided 45 assists in 166 appearances across all competitions before departing for Manchester United.

Prior to his move to the Emirates, Sanchez recorded 46 goals and 37 assists in 141 matches (all comps.) for the Blaugrana.

Arsenal and Barcelona are also involved in the race to sign Raphinha

Both Barcelona and Arsenal, along with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, are in the race to sign Leeds United star Raphinha, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners are currently in direct contact with Leeds to negotiate a deal for the Brazilian international.

The Catalan giants, on the other hand, have already agreed personal terms with Raphinha over a five-year contract. However, they are yet to reach an agreement on his transfer fee with Leeds.

