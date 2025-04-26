Arsenal begin talks to sign 20-year-old LaLiga breakout star next summer: Reports

Arsenal are locked in talks to sign Valencia defender Yarek Gasiorowski this summer, according to Football Transfers. The 20-year-old is highly regarded in the European circuit and has caught the eye with the LaLiga side this season.

Gasiorowski was a first-team regular in November and December last year, but has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of head coach Carlos Corberan. The Spanish defender has been an unused substitute in the last ten games, and his future remains in the air.

Gasiorowski signed a new contract with Valencia in February, which keeps him at the club until 2027. However, the LaLiga side could be open to his departure this summer for a solid fee, and the Gunners are interested.

Real Madrid are also linked with the young defender, but the north London side are hoping to pip them to the player's services. Arsenal reportedly have their eyes on Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen as well, although they are yet to make a move for the player.

However, the Gunners' interest in Gasiorowski is concrete, and they have already held talks with the player's representative. The north London side have a settled center-back duo in Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

Arsenal reportedly want to add more depth to their backline and have identified the Spaniard as an option. The Gunners are now working hard to secure Gasiorowski's services before the start of the new campaign.

Are Arsenal eyeing another LaLiga ace this summer?

Joan Garcia

Arsenal have identified Joan Garcia as an option to shore up their goalkeeping department this summer, according to a separate report from Football Transfers. The report adds that Manchester United also have their eyes on the Spanish custodian.

The Gunners were also interested in Garcia last summer as a possible replacement for Aaron Ramsdale. The north London side reportedly offered €20m for the player, but Espanyol wanted them to trigger his €30m release clause.

The move ultimately broke down, but Arsenal have retained their interest in the 23-year-old. They have already agreed terms with the player's camp as they look to take him to the Emirates this summer.

It is now believed that Espanyol are likely to let Garcia leave for lower fees than his release clause, which will also suit the Gunners. However, Manchester United are ready to hijack the move. The Red Devils have reportedly identified the Spaniard as an upgrade on Andre Onana, who has been a disappointment at Old Trafford so far.

